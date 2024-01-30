Joni Mitchell Resurgent: Legendary Singer-Songwriter to Headline the Hollywood Bowl in October

Following last weekend's announcement that she will perform at the 2024 Grammy Awards for the first time, legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell revealed on Jan. 30 that she will be headlining the Hollywood Bowl next fall. Appearing with Brandi Carlile and the "Joni Jam" band, the show is scheduled for Oct. 19, 2024, with tickets available for pre-sale starting on Jan. 31. Mitchell made a brief appearance at the Bowl with Carlile last October, capping off a remarkable year for the 80-year-old which also included a three-hour concert at the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington (her first full headlining set in decades), as well as appearances at the Library of Congress and at the Gershwin Prize ceremony in her honor in Washington D.C.

The legendary Joni Mitchell will perform her first Los Angeles headlining show in over 24 years at the @HollywoodBowl on Saturday, October 19 – joined by the Joni Jam. Pre-sales start tomorrow at 10 a.m. with password JJAM24. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, February 2 at… pic.twitter.com/Onm3ic68aZ — Joni Mitchell (@jonimitchell) January 30, 2024

Mitchell's return to stages is particularly remarkable considering that just a few years ago, she was widely presumed to have retired from live performance. She had only made a few sporadic live appearances after her last tour in 2000, and after suffering a traumatic brain aneurysm in 2015, it seemed especially unlikely that we would see ever her onstage again. However, 2022 changed all that, when Mitchell made a surprise appearance with Brandi Carlile at the Newport Folk Festival, performing more than a dozen songs including standards "Both Sides, Now" and "A Case of You" to a stunned, emotional audience.

Source: MEGA Mitchell at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2021 (left), and with Graham Nash in 1969.

While she's long been considered one of the defining singer-songwriters of the 20th century, Mitchell has been enjoying a fresh wave of rediscovery from younger listeners in recent years, particularly in 2021 when celebrations of the 50th anniversary of her masterpiece, Blue, inspired the sometimes reclusive artist to post a rare video message expressing her appreciation for the well-wishes. A nine-time Grammy winner (ten, if you include her 2002 Lifetime Achievement honor), Mitchell has also been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was a Kennedy Center Honors recipient in 2021.

Source: MEGA Mitchell is nominated for the Best Folk Album Grammy at next Sunday's ceremony.

In addition to making her long-awaited debut at the Grammys, Mitchell is also up for an award herself, nominated in the Best Folk Album category for the live set Joni at Newport. She won her first Grammy for Best Folk Performance for 1969’s Clouds, and boasts an Album of the Year trophy thanks to Herbie Hancock’s 2007 tribute album River: The Joni Letters, which features her songs, as well as a brief vocal contribution. Other previously teased Grammy performers include Billy Joel, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, Burna Boy, Luke Combs and Dua Lipa. The Awards will be broadcast from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 4. SZA leads all artists with nine nominations, while Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers and engineer Serban Ghenea follow just behind with seven nominations apiece.