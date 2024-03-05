Josh Homme Announces List of Scheduled Performers, Including Dave Grohl, for Upcoming Sweet Stuff Foundation Fundraiser

Back in 2013, Josh Homme and his family founded the Sweet Stuff Foundation, an organization created to give assistance to career musicians, recording engineers, and their families who are struggling with illness and/or disability. They’ve been responsible for several charitable events in the past, including the recurring “A Peaceful Noise: Music Speaks Volumes” concerts in London, which over the years have featured performances by the Blinders, Sophie and the Giants, Tom Grennan, the Hunna, Maximo Park, Frank Turner, Gaz Coombes, and Fran Healy of Travis. On March 20, Homme will be serving as host – and as a performer – for an event at the Belasco in Los Angeles that’s being billed as “Josh Homme and Friends," the organization revealed on March 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Beck and St. Vincent are just two of the big names on the roster for Josh Homme's Sweet Stuff Foundation benefit show

Described in the official press release for the event as “a one-night-only assemblage of talent united for a righteous cause,” the concert is scheduled to include a plethora of notable names not only from the music world but also from the world of comedy...or, to use their words, “the Queens of the Stone Age founder’s brothers and sisters in music, mirth and magic.” The list of scheduled participants includes Beck, Bill Burr, Dave Grohl, Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys, Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal, the Kills, John McEnroe and Patty Smyth, Tyler Parkford, Michael Shuman and Troy Van Leeuwen of Queens of the Stone Age, Sarah Silverman, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, St. Vincent, Vivant, Justin Willman, and – per the press release – “a few surprises.” Tickets for "Josh Homme and Friends" will be on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 8, at 1 pm EST at Ticketmaster. (Just click right here!) 100% of the proceeds form the show will benefit the Sweet Stuff Foundation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Sweet Stuff The official poster for the upcoming Josh Homme & Friends benefit concert for the Sweet Stuff Foundation

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

“I started the Sweet Stuff with my dad and my brother,” Homme told New Musical Express in 2017. “It was something our family could do, because I’d had so many unfortunate dealings with musicians who were sick – terminally ill – and who didn’t have insurance. Every time the Queens of the Stone Age/Eagles of Death Metal family tried to get involved, here came the government to take money away. It was very frustrating. It’s difficult to live in the world where you need green paper before you can die.” Homme is one of those musicians that his next project could come from one of any number of projects – Queens of the Stone Age, Eagles of Death Metal, Them Crooked Vultures, and...probably not a Kyuss reunion, but you never know – but it’s the Queens of the Stone Age that’s most recently kept him occupied. The band released their eighth studio album, In Times New Roman..., in June 2023, providing the band with another top-10 LP and spawning the singles "Emotion Sickness," "Carnivoyeur," and "Paper Machete."

Powered by RedCircle