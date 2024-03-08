Kanye West Provides Update After Missing 'Vultures 2' Release Date: 'We in the Lab'

Kanye West's upcoming album Vultures 2 was scheduled to drop on Thursday, March 8, but never arrived. The rapper provided an update to a fan account which shared the information late last night. “Hi Ye. Will Vultures 2 be available today?” Ye Fanatics asked West in a text exchange posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "We in the lab," the musician replied.

Vultures 2 - Ye x Yefanatics. pic.twitter.com/gdvF8daDoI — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) March 8, 2024

It's still not clear when the collaboration record with Ty Dolla $ign will drop. Another album titled Vultures 3 is scheduled to come out on April 5, but it's not known if the pair will meet that deadline either. The duo's previous album Vultures 1 spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after it dropped last month. The record is still at No. 3 on the chart. It included features from Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Chris Brown, Freddie Gibbs, YG, Quavo and Rich The Kid. West and Ty Dolla $ign also missed the scheduled release date for that album. Direct messages to fans have become an increasingly common way for West to share updates about his music. That's how he cleared up false rumors about an upcoming solo album last month. "This is fake news. Ain’t no album called Y3. And ain’t nobody tryna be the ‘old Ye.’ When I made 808s [& Heartbreak] n----s was running round talking bought they miss the old Ye," the rapper told Ye Fanatics in another text exchange posted to social media. "We just made King / Back 2 Me / Carnival/Talking just to name a few. We got the number 1 song in the world and number 1 album in the world with top level beats top level bars top level hooks top level features… I’m the greatest artist in any genre ever. And I’m just getting started."

The massive commercial success of Vultures followed West's years-long string of antisemitic comments. He has repeatedly apologized for the remarks, but has continued to take actions many Jewish people deem antisemitic. That includes the lyrics on the track "Vultures": "How am I antisemitic? I just f---ed a Jewish b--ch."

West is also facing a copyright infringement lawsuit from the estate of Donna Summer. They claim they refused to grant West permission to use a sample of her 1977 hit "I Feel Love" on the Vultures 1 track "Good (Don't Die)," only for the song snippet to appear in a re-recorded interpolation. West was also called out by Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne last month over a similar sample dispute.

"(Kanye West) ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF 'IRON MAN' FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY," the singer said in a tweet on Feb. 9. "HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!" The final version of the track "Carnival" was released without this sample.

