Kate Bush Named Official Ambassador for Record Store Day UK 2024

It’s been 13 years since Kate Bush last released any new music, but as a result of the mind-boggling second life of her 1985 single “Running Up That Hill” after its use in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, there’s been a renewed appreciation for all of her work, with a new generation of listeners being introduced to her back catalog. That appreciation has clearly extended to the organizers of Record Store Day UK, as Bush has been announced as an official ambassador for this year’s event. “What a huge honour to have been asked to be [an] ambassador for this year’s Record Store Day,” said Bush in a statement. “It really is a great privilege. Isn’t it great to see how the resurgence in vinyl has taken the music industry by surprise? It had decided to leave vinyl far behind, but it would seem that not everyone agrees! I love that!”

Source: Record Store Day The official banner for Record Store Day 2024

In addition to offering up quotes which indicate her excitement, Bush is also putting her product where her mouth is, which is an extremely awkward turn of phrase, but we’re not turning back! Instead, we’re going to clarify that what we mean to say is that she’ll be releasing a special 10” vinyl edition of her song “Eat the Music,” a track which made its debut on her 1993 album The Red Shoes. What will make this edition particularly special is that the original artwork will be printed directly onto the disc. “It’s been fun putting designs together for some of the previous RSDs,” said Bush. “This year’s design echoes the cancelled release of ‘Eat The Music’ as the first single from the album, The Red Shoes. The image was intended to be on the cover of the single bag and is now on the disc as a UV print. The title, ‘Eat The Music’, is meant to be a playful nod to ‘If music be the food of love, play on’, from Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.”

Bush continued her remarks: "Each year Record Store Day gathers more attention, more momentum, and attracts more people who cram into indie record stores all over the world to see what’s up. What’s new? This year, I hope you have a fantastic time at this very important event, and that you get to celebrate music that’s been specially released for you." It's worth mentioning, however, that Bush has spoken of her excitement about the renewed appreciation for physical media on other occasions, most notably in November 2023, when she reissued her back catalog on vinyl. “It’s very exciting to see the resurgence of appreciation for the physical presence of albums released on vinyl," she said at the time. "It’s how it’s always been for me, especially when I was a teenager. The whole buzz of the record store was part of the experience. Buying an album was an event. There’s a special emotional connection that happens between the possessor of an album, the music and the artwork, when it exists in the real world. It’s something we can treasure in a unique way.”

