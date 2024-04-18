Kate Pierson of the B-52's Is Selling Her Funky Little Airstream Compound Known as 'Kate's Lazy Desert'

Whether or not anything on the premises formally qualifies as a love shack is probably best left up to whoever's owning it at any given time, but however you want to describe the Airstream compound known as "Kate's Lazy Desert," its current owners, Kate Pierson and her wife, Monica Nation, have put it up for sale. Located in Landers, California, which - in case you're trying to get your bearings - is about two hours and 45 minutes from Los Angeles and about three and a half hours from Las Vegas, "Kate's Lazy Desert" consists of six Airstream campers, and they are indeed just as funky as you'd want trailers owned by Kate Pierson to be.

Source: BD Homes-The Paul Kaplan Group The interior of 'Kate's Lazy Desert.'

"Calling all free spirits and desert dreamers," trumpets the official listing. "Own a Piece of High Desert Rock & Roll History!" From there, the listing reads as follows: "This funky psychedelic trip called 'Kate's Lazy Desert' was crafted by B-52's icon singer-songwriter Kate Pierson and her artist wife Monica Nation. Offering the chance to own a slice of rock and roll royalty and live the ultimate high desert escape. Nestled on 5 acres of breathtaking mountain views and starry nights, this vintage Airstream park exudes retro charm with six fully-outfitted trailers, each bursting with vibrant colors, ready for your love and personal touches to welcome guests for a one-of-a-kind glamping experience. A valuable 'Conditional Use Permit' allows you to operate the property as a motel, trailer park, or campground. A charming 400 sq ft Homestead Cabin offers on-site management or guest use, and a handy 225 sq ft shed provides additional storage. Expand your vision and unleash your creativity with the adjoining 5-acre vacant parcel boasting a poured concrete foundation and utilities - perfect for additional Airstreams, event space, or building your own masterpiece. Situated in the heart of Landers, California, you're close to local attractions like Joshua Tree, Pappy And Harriet's, The Integratron, Giant Rock Boulder, and the critically-acclaimed restaurant La Copine. Turn your desert dreams into reality. This property is perfect for shared ownership, weekend getaways under blanketed stars , cosmic vibing, extraterrestrial communicating or income flow through strategic Airbnb rentals. The possibilities are endless, 'Roam If You Want To!'" The asking price? A cool $452,000. You can check out the listing right here.

When she's not busy selling her real estate, Pierson is still a member of the B-52's, thankfully, and although they've now finished their days as road warriors, having completed their final tour, that isn't stopping them from continuing to play live. They're currently in the midst of a residency at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, one which continues through this weekend - there are shows on April 19th and 20th - and then resumes in November with dates from November 13-16. Although the band hasn't released a new studio album since 2008's Funplex, Pierson released her debut solo album, Guitars and Microphones, in 2015.

