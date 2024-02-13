Katy Perry Announces 'American Idol' Departure: 'I Want to See The World And Maybe Bring New Music'

The pop star broke the news during her Monday, Feb. 12 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! A clip was posted to the show's Instagram account.

Katy Perry is leaving American Idol after spending seven seasons as a judge on the iconic singing show .

'It’s connected me with the heart of America but I feel like I need to feel that pulse to my own beat,' the singer said of the show.

"So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol," Perry said when asked if she planned to stay with the show until its final season.

"I love Idol so much… It’s connected me with the heart of America but I feel like I need to feel that pulse to my own beat."

Kimmel asked how the pop star's co-hosts Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan felt about her departure.

"Well, they’ll find out tonight," she said. "They know that I have some things planned for this year."

Perry has plans to release a new album in 2024, The Sun reported late last year. The record was reportedly already almost finished at the time.

"She has been doing it on her own terms and it is quite different from anything she has released before," an unnamed source told the outlet.

It will be the singer's first release since her 2020 album Smile, which made it to No. 5 on the Billboard 200. Before this, Perry had three albums in a row make it to No. 1 on the chart.

"I love the show so much but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music," she told Kimmel. "It’s going to be a very exciting year – for all pop star girlies."