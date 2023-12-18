Keith Richards Turns 80 and Celebrates His 40th Wedding Anniversary

Rolling Stones legend Keith Richards is now officially an octogerian. He and wife Patti Hansen (along with fellow Stone Ronnie Wood, his wife Sally and 7-year-old twins Gracie and Alice) celebrated the milestone 80th birthday on the beach at Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos.

And while all this seems nary a ripple in the time/space continuum, it wasn't all that long ago that Keith Richards was stumbling around, keeping time with Charlie Watts and also hoping to God he would continue on as rock and roll's chief instigator of Defy the Experts.

For decades, there was little doubt in the reams of columns written since Richards stepped up to the mic that he would either end up unconscious on a curb somewhere in the world or maybe — finally? — just hang it up, retire and call it even that he beat the odds.

Nope, that kind of thinking is way off the mark. In fact, Richards has gotten wiser, funnier and more insightful every day since... well, since whenever he decided everyone else was not "getting it." Some part of the Glimmer Twins moniker just kind of fell by the wayside after his marriage to model and actress Patti Hansen in 1983. We said farewell to that bad boy behavior that killed Brian Jones, and got someone who played the guitar like his life literally depended on it.