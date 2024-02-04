'For All the People Thinking You're Too Old to Rap: Bulls**t!': Killer Mike Wins Three Rap Grammys

Legendary Atlanta rapper Killer Mike picked up three consecutive Grammys, for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance, at the 66th annual Grammys on Feb. 4. The nominations were his first since winning a Grammy for one of his first recorded appearances, on Outkast’s “The Whole World” in 2003. Delivering a series of passionate miniature speeches, Mike — who is also one half of beloved hip-hop duo Run The Jewels — implored the ceremony’s attendees to “use our imagination to change and form the world.”

Source: MEGA The veteran's 'Michael' won the Best Rap Album Grammy.

Winning his third, the 48-year-old rapper bellowed to thunderous applause: “For all the people out there thinking you’re too old to rap: bulls**t! I don't give a damn if you're 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home, make sure we keep hip-hop alive.” Killer Mike won Best Rap Album for Michael, and Best Rap Performance and Song for “Scientists & Engineers,” which also featured Future, Andre 3000 and Eryn Allen Kane. "And most of all," Mike concluded, "I just want to say, I lost a pin that was my mother and grandmother's picture on it, and in losing that piece of jewelry, I learned that there's no gift as precious as what they put inside me."

Source: MEGA The Atlanta rapper is also a member of duo Run the Jewels with El-P.

To watch the pre-telecast Grammy Premiere ceremony, visit the Grammys’ website or YouTube channel, where the whole ceremony will be streaming live. The primetime Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS, and available to stream via Paramount+ for subscribers with the Showtime add-on. Previously announced performers for the primetime ceremony include Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish and Luke Combs. U2 will also be beaming in a performance from the Sphere in Las Vegas.

SZA leads all artists with nine Grammy nominations, while singer Victoria Monét, Boygenius member Phoebe Bridgers, and engineer Serban Ghenea follow just behind with seven nominations apiece. The Barbie soundtrack will be heavily featured on the main ceremony, with Song and Record of the Year nominations for Billie Eilish and Finneas’ “What Was I Made For?,” while Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” is also nominated for Song of the Year.