Kim Gordon Is Dropping Second Solo Album 'The Collective' in March

The first single and lead off track 'Bye Bye' has a music video starring daughter Coco Gordon Moore.

Source: Danielle Neu/Matador Records
Former Sonic Youth member Kim Gordon is back with her first new release since 2019's No Home Record.

qkimgordonriotfestchicago
Source: Zumapress.com/MEGA

Kim Gordon rocking at Riot Fest, Chicago, September 2023.

The album is a follow-up to Gordon's previous collaboration with producer Justin Raisen, who's worked with pop singers Charlie XCX and Sky Ferreira. That's not to say Gordon has been inactive since we last heard new music from her. In 2021, a live performance At Issue was released from a 2014 performance with experimental blues musician Loren Connors, while she contributed vocals for the song "Debt Collector" for the 2022 benefit release LAND ACT: Benefit For North East Farmers of Color.

The Collective's tracklist leaves quite a bit to the imagination. However, the film-noir style video for "Bye Bye" plays off the song's trap beats and Gordon's cool, spoken-word vocals (lip-synced with conviction by her daughter Coco). The video was directed by photographer/filmmaker Clara Balzary, herself no stranger to rock and roll parentage. Her father is Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.

Source: ℗ © Kim Gordon, Justin Raisen, SADPONY / YouTube

Kim Gordon - "BYE BYE" (Official Music Video)

The guitar squawks that interrupt the list of items emphasized in "Bye Bye" sound right at home here, as Gordon's iconic footprint is firmly embedded in the rock consciousness since co-founding Sonic Youth with former husband Thurston Moore.

Her background as a fine art graduate from Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles can sound at odds compared to the image she has projected through the decades. She moved to New York City in 1981, met and married Moore, and as Sonic Youth evolved from indie rock destroyers to full-fledged icons of alternative rock, she gained confidence in her playing abilities, taking on increasing lead vocal duties (including 1990 single "Kool Thing") and producing Hole's 1991 debut Pretty On The Inside.

qkimgordonsonicyouth
Source: Greg Neate / CC BY 2.0

Rock steady Gordon at the Town and Country Club, Leeds, UK, 1992.

After the disbanding of Sonic Youth in 2011 and her divorce from Moore in 2013, Gordon began a noise/experimental band with guitarist Bill Nace called Body/Head. She rediscovered her love for art and design, immersed herself in several acting roles (Girls, Portlandia) and wrote Girl In A Band: A Memoir in 2015, detailing her life in piercing honesty, including personal stories of a brother she worshipped who deteriorated mentally, and the East Coast relocation that changed her life forever.

qkimgordonthecollectivecoverartwork
Source: Matador Records

Kim Gordon - The Collective

The Collective will be released on Mar. 8 with a short tour to follow later in the month.

The Collective tracklist:

01 Bye Bye

02 The Candy House

03 I Don’t Miss My Mind

04 I’m a Man

05 Trophies

06 It’s Dark Inside

07 Psychedelic Orgasm

08 Tree House

09 Shelf Warmer

10 The Believers

11 Dream Dollar

Tour dates:

03-21 Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

03-22 Washington, DC - Black Cat

03-23 Queens, NY - Knockdown Center0

3-27 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

03-29 Ventura, CA - Music Hall

03-30 San Francisco, CA - Fillmore

