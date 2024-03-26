Kings of Leon Preview Second Single 'Split Screen' From Upcoming Album 'Can We Please Have Fun'

Kings of Leon vocalist Caleb Followill has teased a portion of their next single 'Split Screen' on the band's Instagram account.

The four-time Grammy-winning band released the first single "Mustang" on Feb. 22. The album, which drops May 10, will be their first new material in three years and the first for their new labels Love Tap and Capitol Records. In addition, the quartet – brothers Caleb, Jared and Nathan Folowill and cousin Matthew Folowill – will get behind the release for a 26-date North American tour starting on August 14 in Austin, Texas and wrap up on October 5 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Tickets for those shows are available here. They had previously announced their headline set at BST Hyde Park in London on Sunday, June 30. More international dates will be forthcoming.

The 12-song tracklist for Can We Please Have Fun was produced by Kid Harpoon, Grammy and BRIT award winner in 2023 for Harry Styles' Harry's House. He picked up another Grammy this February for his work on Miley Cyrus' "Flowers." While those production values sound pretty polished, applying that to Kings Of Leon – at least upon first impressions with "Mustang" – could sit nicely with 2005's "Four Kicks" and "On Call" from 2007's Because of The Times. In the quotes from their press statement, brothers Caleb and Nathan Folowill sound like they're ready to get moving with this set of songs. "[If] we put all our energy toward something, who is gonna stop us? Who can stop us except us?" Caleb asked rhetorically, while Nathan added, "I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn't have to be on 11."

Although Kings of Leon released their debut Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, it was the 2008 album Only By The Night and the breakthrough singles "Sex On Fire" and "Use Somebody" (which peaked at Number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Number 2 on the Official Charts) that launched them into serious rock arena contention, with Q awarding it "2008 Album of the Year." Can We Please Have Fun – Tracklist: Ballerina Radio Rainbow Ball Nowhere To Run Mustang Actual Daydream Split Screen Don’t Stop The Bleeding Nothing To Do Television Hesitation Generation Ease Me On Seen

