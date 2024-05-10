Kings of Leon Release 'Can We Please Have Fun': Stream Full Album Here

Grammy and BRIT award-winning rockers Kings of Leon have just dropped the Can We Please Have Fun LP, their first new material in three years. Check out the album stream below.

The quartet – brothers Caleb, Jared and Nathan Folowill and cousin Matthew Folowill – will get behind the release with a North American tour starting on August 14 in Austin, Texas and wrapping up on October 7 in Boston. Tickets for those shows are available here. They have also announced their headline set at BST Hyde Park in London on Sunday, June 30. The UK, Ireland and European dates, beginning June 20 in Leeds and ending July 19 in Cuxhaven, Germany will also include a special show on July 4 in Silverstone at the F1 British Grand Prix Opening Concert. Ticket information for these shows can be found on the KoL website.

Is it a party? Kings of Leon ask 'Can We Please Have Fun' on new album.

The 12-song tracklist for Can We Please Have Fun was produced by Kid Harpoon, Grammy and BRIT award winner in 2023 for Harry Styles' Harry's House. He picked up another Grammy this year for his work on Miley Cyrus' "Flowers." Harpoon came on a recommendation from Styles. In an interview with Billboard, bassist Jared Followill revealed, "We’re buddies with Harry, and he had worked with [Kid Harpoon] a ton and had great success. We met him and it was just the right vibe. He’s almost childlike in the studio — so happy, trying anything, no negativity. He’s not judgmental at all, so it was just like having a buddy in there."

Although Kings of Leon released their debut Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, it was the 2008 album Only By The Night and the breakthrough singles "Sex On Fire" and "Use Somebody" that launched them into serious rock arena contention, with Q awarding it 2008 Album of the Year.

"We're not completely reinventing ourselves, but this is definitely a refresh," Followill says now. "It was a gradual thing, but we’ve evolved and changed ourselves. We've put a lot of effort into letting people know that we're still here, and we’re not phoning it in 20 years down the road, just trying to squeeze a few dollars out at the end. We're still trying."

