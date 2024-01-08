Korn Announces Biggest U.K. Show to Date Ahead of New Album Expected Later This Year

Korn is planning to play its biggest U.K. show to date this summer. The band will return to the country for the first time in seven years to perform an outdoor concert at London's Gunnersbury Park on Sunday, Aug. 11. It's part of a broader European this tour that includes dates in Greece, Germany, Poland and more. Denzel Curry, Spiritbox, Wargasm and Loathe will open for Korn at the concert. Tickets will be available to the general public via Ticketmaster starting at 10 am GMT on Friday, Jan. 12.

"We’re really excited to play a big show for our London fans in a different kind of setting," Korn's frontman Jonathan Davis said in a statement. "It’s been 7 years since we last played London, so we’re ready to bring it to Gunnersbury Park with our incredible supporting artists." This year, Korn is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its self-titled studio album, which was a highly influential record during the early days of nu metal. Many believe the LP is what kickstarted the genre. Since then, Korn has sold 40 million records worldwide and accepted two Grammy awards. Two of their albums, 1998's Follow the Leader and 1999's Issues, made it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. The band's 2002 LP Untouchables became their highest-charting album in the U.K. after making it to the No. 4 spot on the Official Albums Chart.

Guitarist Brian "Head" Welch confirmed that Korn is planning to release a new album this year during a September interview with the Joe Kingdom Perspective podcast. "We're just kind of in hiding right now, just doing our own thing," he said. It will be the first new music the group has released since their 2022 LP Requiem, which made it to the No. 14 spot on the Billboard 200, the No. 2 spot on the German albums chart, and the No. 1 spot on the Australian albums chart.

The supporting artists are also excited for the London show. "Me & KORN about to slaughter s**t when we get back in the UK. Be Ready," Denzel Curry said. "We’re excited to be back in London, playing with some of our favorite artists," Spiritbox added. "To come back to London in 2024 in such a massive way is a huge honor for us." Wargasm was also grateful for the opportunity to play with Korn. "Having the chance to finally be on a lineup with Korn after having received so much love and support from Munky and Jonathan in the past feels great," the band said. "The day is going to be relentless and we’re very happy to be a part of it."

Check out a list of Korn's other European tour dates below: 7/22 – Athens, Greece – Ejekt Festival 7/25 – Plovdiv, Bulgaria – Hills Of Rock Festival 7/29 – Prater, Austria – Metastadt Open Air 7/30 – Katowice, Poland – Spodek 8/1 – Berlin, Germany – Zitadelle Spandau 8/14 – Munich, Germany – Zenith 8/15-17 – Sulingen, Germany – Reload Festival 8/18 – Charleville-Mezieres, France – Cabaret Vert 8/19 – Bonn, Germany – Kunst!rasen