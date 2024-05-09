Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica Ball' Concert Film to Debut on HBO and Max: Watch the Trailer

Lady Gaga's long-gestating concert film is finally ready for release. The film, titled Gaga Chromatica Ball, was shot during her performance at Dodger Stadium during her 2022 global tour. Watch the trailer below.

GAGA CHROMATICA BALL | Official Trailer | HBO

Gaga Chromatica Ball debuts Saturday, May 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, and will be available to stream on Max. on In an Instagram post on May 8, Gaga elaborated: "This film chronicles a time of immense creativity…the fashion, the dance, the music. Revisiting the tour leaves me speechless the way we had each other — you all showed up for music and art in a big way, and with a level of excitement and freedom that I will never forget. Stadium after stadium. Sold-out crowds. The deafening sing-alongs. Chromatica was colorful revenge. The chaos of it all became pure energy and life. With a texture best experienced live."

Lady Gaga - Bad Romance (Official Music Video)

In a second separate Instagram post, she wrote directly to her fans, "Spent countless hours in the editing room bringing my vision for this film to life. It is my gift to you - directed, produced and created by me, alongside some of the most talented, creative people in the world."

As noted in The Hollywood Reporter, Gaga first made the announcement about the film in 2022. That news came alongside the long-awaited start of the COVID-19 delayed tour, as Chromatica had been released on May 29, 2020. For this film, Gaga has the cameras rolling for the Sept. 12, 2022 show in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium, in front of a sold-out crowd of 52,000, belting out hits such as "Bad Romance," "Stupid Love," "Just Dance" and her Academy Award-winning Best Original Song "Shallow."

Gaga is both producer and director of the concert film.

In 2021, executive producer BloodPop revealed that a remix version entitled Dawn of Chromatica would feature the original tracklist, plus one for digital, reimagined by several underground pop and hyper-pop DJs. Tracks reimagined included "911" (Charlie XCX and A.G. Cook remix), "Sour Candy" (Shygirl and Mura Masa remix; with Blackpink) and "Sine from Above" (Chester Lockhart, Mood Killer and Lil Texas remix; with Elton John).

Lady Gaga - 911 (Charli XCX & A.G. Cook Remix) (Official Audio)

Gaga Chromatica Ball debuts Saturday, May 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO in the U.S. Release dates for additional territories, including the U.K., Italy, Germany, India, and Japan, are yet to be announced.

