Lady Gaga Announces Return of 'Jazz & Piano' Residency in Las Vegas

Lady Gaga will be returning to Las Vegas with a limited run of her "Jazz & Piano" residency between June 19 and July 6, the star announced on March 18. Tickets for the eight-show run can be purchased here.

Gaga began her tenure at the Park MGM in 2019, showcasing selections in a four-act show from the Great American Songbook, mixing classics such as "Someone To Watch Over Me" and "Luck Be A Lady" with stripped-down versions of her own hits, including "Born This Way" and "Bad Romance." At the show's premiere in January of that year, she was joined by her frequent collaborator Tony Bennett for duets of "The Lady Is A Tramp" and "Cheek To Cheek." She repeated the residency in 2021 and 2022. In 2023, she dedicated her shows to Bennett, who died in July at the age of 96, with renditions of their duets from 2022's Grammy-winning album Love For Sale.

It was through her tours and recordings with Bennett that Gaga was able to reintroduce herself to audiences as an accomplished standards-singer, as well as a provocative pop star. Recalling her intergenerational partnership with the crooner to the New York Times prior to their joint 2014 release Cheek to Cheek, Gaga said: "I was so sad. I couldn’t sleep. I felt dead. And then I spent a lot of time with Tony. He wanted nothing but my friendship and my voice." The pop singer composed an Instagram post (via Pitchfork) a few days after Bennett's passing, writing: "I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together. With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo. But it wasn't an act. Our relationship was very real."

Gaga has also been teasing the prospect of new music on the way, in some form or another. She posted images on her Instagram account in early January, photographed in a small studio environment with only the caption of a black heart emoji and musical notes. She had scaled back her 2023 schedule due in part to her role in the upcoming Todd Phillips-directed sequel to Joker, the musical thriller Joker: Folie à Deux, in which she inhabits the iconic role of Harley Quinn. That film is due to hit theaters on October 4. But that's hardly stopped her from making some high-profile appearances: she joined the Stones onstage for the collaboration "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" in New York City during their Hackney Diamonds launch, and performed with U2 onstage during their Sphere residency in October. In more recent months, Gaga performed in a limited capacity with a private show at the Fontainebleau in Vegas last month, and a Fortnite: Battle Royale gig during the 2024 Fortnite Festival on Feb. 22.

