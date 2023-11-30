Lana Del Rey and Post Malone Perform at Elvis Presley's Graceland Mansion

Lana Del Rey and Post Malone performed at Elvis Presley's Graceland Mansion as part of an NBC holiday special that aired on Nov. 29. This was the first-ever televised performance filmed at the rock n' roll legend's estate in Memphis.

Christmas at Graceland was produced and hosted by Elvis' granddaughter, Riley Keough. The program featured performances from six other musicians – Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson and the War and Treaty.

Del Rey sang the track "Unchained Melody," which was originally written for the movie Unchained in 1955 and made famous by the Righteous Brother a decade later, Stereogum reported. The song became associated with Elvis when he performed a cover during his final TV special shortly before his death in 1977.

Del Rey's performance came in the wake of rumors that she might contribute a track for Priscilla, an upcoming movie about Presley's ex-wife. But earlier this month filmmaker Sofia Coppola told E! News the partnership didn't materialize: "We were hoping she could do a song for it, but it didn’t work out with the timing." Del Rey has earned several Grammy nominations for her most recent album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which came out in March.