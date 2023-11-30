Lana Del Rey and Post Malone Perform at Elvis Presley's Graceland Mansion

Lana Del Rey and Post Malone performed at Elvis Presley's Graceland Mansion as part of an NBC holiday special that aired on Nov. 29. This was the first-ever televised performance filmed at the rock n' roll legend's estate in Memphis.
Christmas at Graceland was produced and hosted by Elvis' granddaughter, Riley Keough. The program featured performances from six other musicians – Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson and the War and Treaty.
Del Rey sang the track "Unchained Melody," which was originally written for the movie Unchained in 1955 and made famous by the Righteous Brother a decade later, Stereogum reported. The song became associated with Elvis when he performed a cover during his final TV special shortly before his death in 1977.
Del Rey's performance came in the wake of rumors that she might contribute a track for Priscilla, an upcoming movie about Presley's ex-wife. But earlier this month filmmaker Sofia Coppola told E! News the partnership didn't materialize: "We were hoping she could do a song for it, but it didn’t work out with the timing." Del Rey has earned several Grammy nominations for her most recent album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which came out in March.
Post Malone brought out a hollow body guitar to perform a completely solo rendition of Presley's 1963 track "(You're the) Devil in Disguise" while wearing a leopard-print suit. After finishing the song, the musician jumped into the mansion's pool, which was apparently unheated. The musician's latest album Austin made it to the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 after it was released this summer.
Musgraves, whose Album of the Year Grammy-winner Golden Hour included a loving nod to Presley kitsch, "Velvet Elvis," performed "Can't Help Falling in Love" with the house behind her in backdrop. Morissette, Legend and Wilson tackled traditional Christmas standards.
The performances, filmed in various spots around Graceland were interspersed with home movie clips of Elvis, Priscilla, and Keough's mother Lisa Marie, who died at age 54 in January from complications related to a bariatric surgery.