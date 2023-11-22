Lauryn Hill Cancels Remaining 2023 Tour Dates Due to Health Issues

Lauryn Hill has canceled nearly all of her remaining tour dates this year due to ongoing issues with her vocal cords. Her break will begin after a final show in Philadelphia on Saturday night, the singer said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"As many of you may know, I’ve been battling serious vocal strain for the past month," Hill said. "I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time. In order to prevent any long term negative (effect) on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely."

The star added that all the canceled dates will be rescheduled for early 2024. "Because of the overwhelming response, we’ll be adding new cities to the tour, including overseas," Hill added. "We’re working on the new calendar now, and announcing soon."

The singer decided to move forward with the Philadelphia show since it's already a rescheduled date. She was originally supposed to play the city in October. "It’s basically hometown for us," the New Jersey native said. "So we’ll close out the year with one final show amongst friends and family!"

Most fans were sympathetic to Hill's situation in the comments below her post. "Your health and well being is more important than anything," one said. "Take your time and heal," said another. "Your true fans will always be here ready to see you and witness your gift."