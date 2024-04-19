Ringo Starr Announces All-Starr Band Autumn Tour Dates

Ringo Starr has announced nine North American autumn tour dates with his All Starr Band, including a stop at Radio City Music Hall. These gigs are in addition to a clutch of previously announced spring shows.

Source: ℗ © DEEP DARK ROBOT MUSIC/RINGO STARR/YOUTUBE Ringo Starr - February Sky (Visualizer)

The All Starr Band is Starr's long-running supergroup, which over the years has featured everyone from Jack Bruce to Todd Rundgren, Billy Preston, Peter Frampton and Sheila E. The band's current lineup consists of Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette. Please see the new dates below -- tickets and notifications for onsales can be found here. Sept 12 Omaha, NE – The Astro Amphitheater Sept 14 New Lenox, IL – Performing Arts Pavillion @ The Commons Sept 15 Kettering, OH – Fraze Pavilion Sept 17 Washington DC – The Anthem Sept 18 Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre Sept 20 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena Sept 22 Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort Sept 24 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann Sept 25 New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA Rock Royalty: Ringo Starr's All Starr Band hits the road this autumn.

As part of the promotion for the release of his upcoming EP Crooked Boy, Starr stopped by Amoeba Records in Hollywood on April 18 with Linda Perry. The four-song collection – "February Sky," "Adeline," "Gonna Need Someone," and "Crooked Boy" – was written and produced by the Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and in turn, she sent them to Starr for drumming and vocal contribution. "Linda put the whole thing together," Starr explained when asked how the collaboration came together. "During the pandemic, I just decided to make EPs. I was determined to work with people I hadn't worked with before and Linda was one of them, a great songwriter." Perry in turn acknowledged Starr's influence early in her life. "I was brought up with this incredible music of the Beatles, watching Ringo and him always being my favorite, 'cause I thought he was the most charming and funniest one." Perry also came up with the image for the album, a photo taken in February 1964 in Miami Beach by photographer Harry Benson. Benson had been traveling with the Beatles on that fateful trip to America and snapped Starr in his swim trunks during the band's trip there for the Ed Sullivan broadcast from the Deauville Hotel.

Source: UMe Available exclusively for Record Store Day, the 12" EP is pressed on custom black and white marble vinyl.

Starr did let slip during the Amoeba Records appearance that he's in the middle of making another record, "a 10-tracker," but quickly got back to the record at hand. In honor of Record Store Day the Crooked Boy EP will be available in a 2,000-only pressing on black and white marble vinyl. Crooked Boy will be released digitally on April 26. Black vinyl and CD formats will be available May 31.

