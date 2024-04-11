Lennon Gallagher's Automotion Shares New Song 'Lost In The Spinal Labyrinth’: Watch Here

South London band Automotion has released their latest song "Lost in the Spinal Labyrinth." Listen to the song below.

Comprised of vocalist Jesse Hitchman, guitarist Lennon Gallagher (son of former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher), bassist Finton Eatwell-Hurst and drummer Otis Eatwell-Hurst, the band's new track is scheduled to appear on their upcoming Dissolve EP to be released on June 19. Hitchman's vocals drift in a low growl across the six-and-a-half minutes of Gallagher's ethereal guitar riffs and explosive pockets of bass and drums from the Eatwell-Hursts. This song is the second tune released this year, following "Liquidfy" in January. The band will be playing a record release show on June 19 at the Lexington in London. Tickets for the show are available here.

This will be Automotion's third EP following the Ecstatic Oscillations in 2022 and Artificial Ascent in 2023. Liam Gallagher spoke to NME in February 2022 and described Lennon's music as "f--king mental." "That’s a fucking word for it," he continued. "Gene [his other son] was telling me there's some scene like mathematic rock or summat. I was like, 'This is giving me a headache already and I haven’t even heard any of it'." Liam added: "I don't get involved – [Lennon and Gene] like what I do to a certain extent, but they're f--king somewhere else. They wouldn't listen to me, man, but they're doing their own thing."

Gene Gallagher's band Villanelle has been confirmed as an opener for the senior Gallagher's Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour from June 2 – 28. The word came down from Liam via a post on X (formerly Twitter) in response to the question "Liam, what do you think of Gene's band? I like them." The former Oasis frontman answered, "[They're] good I’m gonna put them on 1st for DM tour." He followed up to another post of "best dad ever" with "I wouldn't go that far but I'm the best 1 he's got." Villanelle, while not having any streaming or physical music out, has been touring as support for Brummie rockers Overpass. From the video snippets seen online, 22-year-old Gene has the potential to give over some very cool pop/jazzy vibes and sounds a lot like his dad.

