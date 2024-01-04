Liam Gallagher and John Squire Are Getting Ready for 'Just Another Rainbow' Release

No matter how you hear it, Liam Gallagher and John Squire are aiming for the sky with their single "Just Another Rainbow."

In anticipation of the collaboration, the pair's Instagram accounts have posted identical updates containing moody, kaleidoscopic videos of both, with a small portion of the track playing.

The duo (well, Gallagher mostly) have been speculating out loud for quite a while that something would transpire musically, given the mutual admiration society that was created when Oasis and the Stone Roses first met in 1993 while recording the respective Definitely Maybe and The Second Coming.

The two musicians praised one another on an earlier press release announcing the single. “Everyone always bangs on about him as a guitarist, but he’s a top songwriter too, man, no two ways about it as far as I’m concerned,” Gallagher said of Squire. “There’s not enough of his music out there, whether it’s with the Roses or himself. It’s good to see him back writing songs and f***ing good ones.

“The melodies are mega and then the guitars are a given. But I think even when you take all the f***ing guitars off, you can play the songs all on acoustic and they’ll all still blow your mind.”

For his part, Squire said: “I don’t like to explain songs, I think that’s the privilege of the listener, it’s whatever you want it to be,” he said. “To me, the most obvious take on ‘Just Another Rainbow’ is that it’s about disappointment, and the sentiment is that you never get what you really want… [but] it’s also one of the most uplifting tracks we’ve made together.”

The single is available to pre-order on 7" vinyl and to pre-save here.