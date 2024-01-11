Liam Gallagher and John Squire Headed for Debut U.K. Number 1, Release Trippy New Video for ‘Just Another Rainbow’

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have finally released an official video for their first single together, “Just Another Rainbow”. Click to watch it below. The promo clip comes as the Official Charts company confirmed that the first song by the Mancunian indie legends is currently leading the field in the midweek charts and is expected to give the duo a debut No. 1 on Friday. Although Gallagher has previously amassed a haul of eight U.K. No. 1 singles as a member of Oasis – putting him on a par with the Rolling Stones – as well as five chart-topping albums as a solo artist, “Just Another Rainbow” would be his first No. 1 single without brother Noel. John Squire has never achieved a U.K. No. 1, despite the Stone Roses’ status as one of the most influential bands of the 1980s and ‘90s. “Just Another Rainbow” was released on Friday January 5 with only an image of the cover art on YouTube – that has now been replaced by a psychedelic full-length promo filmed in Greater Manchester and directed by Charles Mehling, who has previously worked on videos for the Rolling Stones and Kasabian.

As Liam adopts his trademark stance at the microphone, John Squire plays a guitar on which are scrawled the words: “The Marquis de Sade never made no boots like these” – a lyric taken from the Stone Roses’ 1989 classic “Fools Gold”. Intriguingly, the pair are also backed by a full band, raising the prospect of future live performances – something which Liam recently hinted at in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. “We’ve got a bass player, we’ve got a drummer, we’ve got a keyboard player on hold if we need it,” he said. “We’re going to try and tackle it without a keyboard player [or] piano player and give it a bit of bo***cks, mate. “A bit of rawness to it, but if it needs it, it needs it. But yeah, we’re going out on tour. We’re going to go and do some gigs, see what happens, and try to inspire people and make people happy. That’s it really. And then do another one.”

Liam Gallagher John Squire in the 'Just Another Rainbow' video - the Marquis de Sade never played no riffs like these.

In the same interview, the former Oasis frontman confirmed that the collaboration with Squire will extend to at least one album together – an LP he previously claimed will be “the best record since Revolver”. “There’s 10 [songs] on the album, but we’ve done eight,” he said. “We demoed eight of them in John’s studio and then John done another two songs and we recorded them for the first time. Sang them for the first time out in America in L.A.” Gallagher is set for a busy year – as well as the album (and prospective tour) with John Squire, he is set to hit the road with a sell-out series of gigs in June celebrating 30 years of Oasis’ landmark debut LP Definitely Maybe, before headlining slots at TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow in July, and Reading and Leeds Festivals in August. Speaking about Definitely Maybe when the tour was announced in October, Liam described it as: “The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together.”

The Mancunian supergroup are set to release an album and tour in 2024.