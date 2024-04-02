Liam Gallagher Announces Son Gene's Band as Opener for His 'Definitely Maybe' Tour

Liam Gallagher is making it a family affair for his upcoming Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour, with the singer's son Gene Gallagher's band Villanelle joining Cast and the View as support.

It's a definite from Liam for the 30th anniversary tour.

The word came down from Liam via a post on X (formerly Twitter) in response to the question "Liam, what do you think of Gene's band? I like them." The former Oasis frontman answered, "[They're] good I’m gonna put them on 1st for DM tour." He followed up to another post of "best dad ever" with "I wouldn't go that far but I'm the best 1 he's got."

There good I’m gonna put them on 1st for DM tour — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 31, 2024

The younger Gallagher's band Villanelle, while not having any streaming or physical music out, has been touring as support for Brummie rockers Overpass. From the video snippets seen online, 22-year-old Gene has the potential to give over some very cool pop/jazzy vibes and sounds a lot like his dad, because of course. As for playing with his dad, here's a performance from 2019 with him on drums (and bucket hat) while Liam is out front doing his trademark mic stance on Later... with Jools Holland.

Liam Gallagher - The River (Later... With Jools Holland)

"I'm excited to be on stage with John Squire for sure."

In the meantime, Gallagher Senior released a full-length album on March 1 in partnership with former Stone Roses guitarist John Squire. Titled simply Liam Gallagher John Squire and produced by Greg Kirsten, the album topped the UK Official Album Charts only a week after its release. This marked Gallagher's 14th Number 1 album, but it was a first for Squire. In an exclusive interview with Q before the tour, Gallagher had this to say about the collaboration: "They're really uplifting songs and they deserve me to be at my best. It’s a good match. We were never gonna get f--king scissor players in and a f--king trombonist. There was none of that nonsense going on. It was never gonna be funky, it was never gonna be weird sh-t. It was always gonna be just the classic kind of thing. And yeah, whatever, it's all been done before and people will say they’ve have heard it before. Well they're gonna f--king hear it again, right? The duo will be winding down their tour with final gigs in Paris, Berlin, Milan and Brooklyn, New York.

The Definitely Maybe tour features 14 shows, including four nights at London’s O2 Arena and the setlist will mostly comprise Oasis' 1994 material. June 2, 2024 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena June 3, 2024 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena June 6, 2024 – London, The O2 June 7, 2024 – London, The O2 June 10, 2024 – London, The O2 June 11, 2024 – London, The O2 June 15, 2024 – Manchester, Co-op Live June 16, 2024 – Manchester, Co-op Live June 19, 2024 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro June 20, 2024 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro June 23, 2024 – Dublin, 3Arena June 24, 2024 – Dublin, 3Arena June 27, 2023 – Manchester, Co-op Live June 28, 2024 – Manchester, Co-op Live

