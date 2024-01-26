Liam Gallagher and John Squire Announce New Album and Tour, Unleash Second Single, 'Mars to Liverpool' -- All Details Here

Considering it was barely a month ago that Manchester heavyweights Liam Gallagher and John Squire first announced their surprise collaboration, the two have wasted little time spreading the love, announcing that their debut album will hit the shelves on March 1, with a tour later that month - scroll down for all the dates. The duo have also released the second single from their upcoming collaborative album, “Mars to Liverpool,” on Jan. 26. Check out the song below.

The track follows “Just Another Rainbow,” which the duo released earlier this month after a long stretch of near-daily teases. Like that debut, "Mars to Liverpool" features some vintage guitar solo work from Squire, though the newer single certainly skews poppier. "Jesus Christ, about last night / I can only apologize" Gallagher begins the track, which lands much closer to Liverpool than Mars with its "Here Comes the Sun"-evoking chorus riff. Gallagher has been teasing news of the album for weeks, recently updating the project's progress during an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe in early January. “There’s 10 (songs) on the album, but we’ve done eight," he said. "We demoed eight of them in John’s studio, and then John done another two songs and we recorded them for the first time. Sang them for the first time out in America in L.A.”

Gallagher and Squire's collaboration began after the guitarist joined Gallagher for a performance at Knebworth.

Speaking of the decision to self-title the album, Gallagher said: “It’s just Liam and John, like Liam Gallagher and John Squire, really.” To which Squire added: "It's too late. We forgot about a title. It's all been printed." As the two biggest rock bands to emerge out of Manchester in the late 1980s and early ‘90s, Gallagher's Oasis and Squire's the Stone Roses frequently crossed paths, and Squire memorably performed with Oasis during the band’s now-legendary Knebworth concerts in 1996. More recently, Squire joined Gallagher for his return solo performance at Knebworth in 2022, helping perform Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova" at the close of the show. That cameo was one of Squire's first live appearances since the reunited Stone Roses disbanded in 2017. Since then, the guitarist had largely focused on painting.

In addition to his live dates with Squire, Gallagher will celebrate the anniversary of 'Definitely Maybe' with UK and Ireland gigs this summer.

Following that gig, as Gallagher remembered: “I got a call from John saying that he was writing songs again and would I like to get involved,” Gallagher said in a promo video for the duo's first single. “I said as long as there’s lots of guitars on it, I’m in. I was planning on taking a year out after Knebworth, but when rock ‘n’ roll calls, you gotta pick up the phone.” The new gig announcements come as little surprise, with Gallagher telling Lowe: "We’re going out on tour. We’re going to go and do some gigs, see what happens, and try to inspire people and make people happy. That’s it really. And then do another one.” In addition to these dates, Gallagher has a spate of UK and Ireland engagements set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oasis’s debut album, Definitely Maybe, later this summer. Fans who preorder the album by 3pm GMT on January 30 will be able to access presale tickets, which will open the next day at 9:30am. General tickets will go on sale at 9.30am GMT on February 2.

Source: press / Liam Gallagher & John Squire

Liam Gallagher and John Squire Tour 2024 MARCH 13 – Glasgow, Barrowland 14 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall 16 – Dublin, Olympia 18 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall 20 – Manchester, O2 Apollo 21 – Manchester, O2 Apollo 23 – Leeds, O2 Academy 25 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town 26 – London, Troxy APRIL 2 – Paris, Salle Pleyel 4 – Berlin, Columbiahalle 6 – Milan, Fabrique 11 – Brooklyn, Paramount