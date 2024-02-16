The Libertines Announce Fall Tour Dates Throughout the U.K. and Ireland

Continuing to get along in their unexpectedly harmonious second act, the Libertines have announced a spate of new U.K. and Ireland tour dates in support of the group’s upcoming fourth album, All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade. The London foursome will kick of a 16-show tour in Dublin on September 23, then wind their way through Britain until a closing date at Manchester’s Albert Hall on Nov. 7.

Source: MEGA The Libertines' fourth album is scheduled for release next month.

The tour news follows the band’s “small sweaty clubs” mini-tour, in which they hit up a spate of eleven unusually intimate venues over several weeks, wrapping up just last night at Glasgow’s Òran Mór club. (The tour has seen the band pull out some unexpected covers, including Love’s “Alone Again Or” and the Top Notes’ “Twist and Shout.”) Scheduled for release on March 8, All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade comes nearly a decade after the group’s Anthems for Doomed Youth, which peaked at No. 3 in the U.K. album chart. Anthems was the group’s first album since reuniting after their chaotic 2004 disbandment, following several breathless years in which the group gained a reputation as one of the most magnetic and most dysfunctional bands to emerge out of the U.K. in years, driven by the ever-combustible chemistry of co-frontmen Carl Barât and Pete Doherty.

Source: MEGA Carl Barât performs with the Libertines at Glastonbury in 2022.

Since then, the Libertines have cut a much more respectable figure, embarking on several well-received tours, and performing at Glastonbury in 2022 in honor of the 20th anniversary of debut LP Up the Bracket. The band has released three singles and videos from their upcoming release thus far, the most recent being “Shiver.” In an NME interview from last year, Doherty described his reconciliation with Barât, and the process of composing the band’s new album. “All we want to do is write beautiful songs,” Doherty said. “That’s what we’ve always wanted to do, but we got distracted – mostly by ourselves. On this occasion, we followed the pattern of writing songs that we believe in but there was nothing else to say; no fanfare, no cacophony. This is the album we’re proud of.”

Check out the band’s new tour dates below: Sept. 23 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre Sept. 24 – Belfast, The Telegraph Building Oct. 3 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Oct. 4 – Norwich, UEA Oct. 5 – Cambridge, The Corn Exchange Oct. 7 – Cardiff, Great Hall Oct. 8 – Bristol, O2 Academy Oct. 18 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom Oct. 19 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall Oct. 21 – Nottingham, Rock City Oct. 22 – Leeds, O2 Academy Oct. 30 – London, Roundhouse Oct. 31 – London, Roundhouse Nov. 4 – Sheffield, The Octagon Nov. 5 – Newcastle, NX Nov. 7 – Manchester, Albert Hall

