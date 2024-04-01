Lizzo Announces 'I Quit!' on Instagram: 'The World Doesn’t Want Me in It'

In a frustrated declaration posted to Instagram on March 29, Grammy-award winner Lizzo announced that she's quitting. What, exactly, she's quitting was not specified. Lizzo's post read: "I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want to do is make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it. I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views...being the butt of the joke every time because of how I look...my character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name. I didn't sign up for this s--t -- I quit."

Lizzo's post came shortly after she had performed at a fundraiser for President Biden on March 28 in New York City -- while it mostly focused on a roundtable discussion from Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, entertainment was present including Lizzo, who sang her 2022 hit "About Damn Time." The singer's Instagram vent comes in the midst of several controversial allegations including a sexual harassment case, after three of her former backup dancers (Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez) filed a lawsuit against Lizzo, claiming alleged "sexual harassment, weight-shaming, racial discrimination and creating a hostile work environment." Lizzo has denied the allegations. In February, a judge shut down Lizzo's request to drop the case, though some allegations were dismissed, including one dancer's claims of fat-shaming. But it's unclear why Lizzo has chosen to broadcast this cryptic wording now (and include a peace sign).

Source: Zumapress.com/MEGA Lizzo was sued for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment by three former backup dancers, charges that she has denied.

While the wording in Lizzo's post is on the vague side, there's no denying she has had a tough couple of months. She also publicly contemplated quitting in June 2023 after a series of body-shaming tweets on X (formerly Twitter). "When I was body positive in 2016 being body positive was 'pandering.' Now everybody on that wave and I'm still s--t on?! Man, f--k y'all," she posted at the time.

Source: Screenshot via Instagram/Yitty Vanessa Vanjie and Lizzo collaborated on a recent fashion venture.

Whether Lizzo's rant could be construed as a step back from social media posting or the music industry itself remains to be seen. One business venture that she has been heavily promoting through her Instagram account is Yitty. As a co-creator of the brand (named after a childhood moniker), she has already launched gender-affirming shapewear and leggings, and in the past week teased what appears to be a line of swimwear, pairing up with Drag Race icon Vanessa Vanjie.

Source: ℗ © Peermusic Publishing, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music, Inc/Lizzo/YouTube Lizzo - About Damn Time & Special (Live at the 65th GRAMMY Awards)

Lizzo was nominated for a 2019 Q Award for "Juice," from Cuz I Love You. Her last release was 2022's Special, and she was honored with a Grammy for Record of the Year in 2023 for "About Damn Time." Since her Special tour ended in July of 2023, she has not announced any forthcoming new music.

