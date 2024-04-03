Lizzo Clarifies: 'When I Say "I Quit", I Mean I Quit Giving Any Negative Energy Attention.'

Lizzo has taken to her Instagram account to clarify her March 29 post that ended with the ominous declaration, "I quit!"
In the video posted April 2, Lizzo states:
"I want to make this video, because I just need to clarify when I say 'I quit,' I mean, I quit giving any negative energy attention. What I'm not gonna quit, is the joy of my life, which is just making music and connecting to people, 'cause I know I'm not alone. In no way shape or form, am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive.
"If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I've done even more than I could've hoped for.
"With that being said, I'm going to keep moving forward, I'm going to keep being me. Once again, I just want to say thank you. The love that I've received means more than you can know."
She then posted a second video, showcasing various pieces of new swimwear from Yitty, the gender-affirming shapewear company she co-founded in 2022. This also confirms that she will not be stepping away from the partnership with women's sportswear label Fabletics as she extends the brand into other avenues.
With regards to Lizzo's original post on March 29, Los Angeles-based attorney Ron Zambrano, who is representing the plaintiffs, issued a scathing statement on April 1. "It's a joke that Lizzo would say she is being bullied by the internet when she should instead be taking an honest look at herself," he said (via Entertainment Weekly). "No one actually believes she is quitting music. But she should quit sexually harassing, shaming, and bullying her employees and finally accept responsibility for her actions."
In an update on Billboard, Lizzo (real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson) spokesperson Stefan Friedman issued a tersely-worded response: "With nearly half his case dismissed, 18 independent witnesses siding with Lizzo and no settlement on the way to get him his tasty contingency fee, Ron has started making wild personal attacks that have absolutely nothing to do with the clients who he is supposedly representing. We would humbly recommend that Ron start representing his clients and stop representing just himself."
Apart from the Instagram post promoting the Yitty swimwear, Lizzo has not spoken about any new music forthcoming. Since Special's release in 2022, she has done acting and voice-over work, appearing in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian and in an episode of the Simpsons.