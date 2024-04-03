Lizzo Clarifies: 'When I Say "I Quit", I Mean I Quit Giving Any Negative Energy Attention.'

Lizzo has taken to her Instagram account to clarify her March 29 post that ended with the ominous declaration, "I quit!"

In the video posted April 2, Lizzo states:

"I want to make this video, because I just need to clarify when I say 'I quit,' I mean, I quit giving any negative energy attention. What I'm not gonna quit, is the joy of my life, which is just making music and connecting to people, 'cause I know I'm not alone. In no way shape or form, am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive.

"If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I've done even more than I could've hoped for.

"With that being said, I'm going to keep moving forward, I'm going to keep being me. Once again, I just want to say thank you. The love that I've received means more than you can know."