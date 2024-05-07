'Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza' Docuseries to Premiere on Paramount+

After a premiere at the Subdance Film Festival earlier this year, the multi-part docuseries, Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza will begin streaming on Paramount+ starting in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, May 21 and on Wednesday, May 22 in the UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The film also received an official trailer on May 6 -- check it out below.

These days, Lollapalooza is one of the "big three" key dates on the U.S. festival calendar, touching down in Chicago for three days each summer. Yet its origins in the 1990s were far scrappier. In fact, the whole thing began with a breakup.

Conceived by Perry Farrell as a sort-of farewell to his band Jane's Addiction in 1991, Lollapalooza (named so by Farrell after discovering its antiquated definition as "an extraordinary or unusual thing, person, or event" or possibly a lollipop) went forth with collecting about 100 names ("May the best manager win!" said Farrell, not jokingly) to play a circus carnival music traveling showcase in the summer of 1991. As evidenced from several media outlet reports at the time – namely MTV – the festival start in Phoenix, Arizona was highlighted by the artist-cursing 100 degree plus temperature and the diversity of acts, including Siouxsie and the Banshees, Nine Inch Nails, Living Colour, Butthole Surfers, Rollins Band and Ice-T & Body Count.

Farrell also brought in the Jim Rose Circus Side Show, an alternative freak show, and Shaolin monks from China, alongside environmental and political groups who could provide activism and awareness.