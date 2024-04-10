London Grammar Announce New Album, 'The Greatest Love': Listen to First Single, 'House'

London Grammar, the English indie pop band best known for such singles as "Strong" and "Hey Now," are finally on the cusp of releasing The Greatest Love, their first new studio album in three years. Set to hit record store shelves sometime in September (even if the specific date remains TBA as of this writing), the album will be released on Ministry of Sound, and to provide a taste of what's to come, the trio - consisting, as ever, of Dot Major, Hannah Reid, and Dan Rothman - have issued the LP's first single, "House."

Source: MEGA London Grammar perform their headline show at All Points East festival in London's Victoria Park in August 2021

In the press release accompanying the arrival of the single, Reid explained, “'House' is about drawing boundaries around yourself. When I hit my thirties, my mindset shifted, and I no longer felt like a victim of anything – it all felt within my power. I thought, making music should be fun, and we're gonna make that happen.” This is certainly exemplified within the key lyric of "House," where she sings, "This is my place, my house, my rules." Within the aforementioned press release, The Greatest Love is described as "a celebration; the sound of a band laying to rest the past and realising a newfound sense of freedom." “I think the fourth album is actually the best one yet,” Reid said of the then-still-in-progress LP in a 2022 interview with NME. “We’re lucky in the sense that between the three of us the sound just kind of evolves. It’s not something we think about too much. We’re just playing new music together and it has grown.” Asked in the same interview about the lyrical content of the new songs, she replied, “I just wouldn’t even know where to begin. A lot of deep, philosophical questions about life, relationships and love.”

Although The Greatest Love is London Grammar's first full-length studio release since 2021, they haven't just been sitting on their laurels. Last year the group released The Remixes, a collection of the group's best remixes that also includes a few new collaborations, including "Higher," with CamelPhat. “It was such a great experience," Reid told the NME. "Not only are they the kindest people on the dance scene- they are also the most talented.” Regarding the remix album as a whole, she continued, "All three of us grew up listening to electronic music. I remember buying CDs from a vending machine at Fabric. When me Dan and Dot first met we bonded over so much music – from the most obscure to the most commercial electronic sounds. Remixes from electronic artists have formed a huge part of our career and success as a band. They’ve influenced our live shows and taken us into a different space. This collection is a celebration of all the above. We are forever grateful for the impact electronic music has had on our career.” To get a full sampling of London Grammar's career up to this point, check out the Q-provided playlist below.

