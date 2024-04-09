Looking for Glastonbury 2024 Resale Tickets? Good Luck With All That!

It appears a significant amount of patrons who are attending the 2024 Glastonbury Festival have paid in full. And that means very precious few tickets are left for the "official" resale.

Get on top of it if you still want a ticket!

Festival organizer Emily Eavis posted April 8 on Instagram: "Just heard that we had our highest percentage of ticket balances paid ever! Incredible. Thanks so much everyone. There will be a resale of the (very limited) returned tickets later this month. Info to follow on that."

The general sale tickets sold out in 60 minutes back in November, even with a price increase to £355, up from 2023's price of £335. Many commentators posting back to Eavis were sounding a little cranky on the lineup, but others countered that the festival itself is what it's about.

Organizers have urged fans to go through the Glastonbury Festival special portal here and register first. As stated, any canceled tickets will be available as follows:

6pm (BST) on Thursday, April 18 (Ticket + Coach travel options)

9am (BST) on Sunday, April 21 (General Admission tickets)