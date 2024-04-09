Q Magazine
Looking for Glastonbury 2024 Resale Tickets? Good Luck With All That!

Organizers have urged fans to go through the Glastonbury Festival special portal and register first.

Source: RUNE HELLESTAD / UPI Newspictures/Newscom/The Mega Agency

There must be a ticket...somewhere.

By
It appears a significant amount of patrons who are attending the 2024 Glastonbury Festival have paid in full. And that means very precious few tickets are left for the "official" resale.

qglastonburyfestivalgenericjumping
Source: RUNE HELLESTAD/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Get on top of it if you still want a ticket!

Festival organizer Emily Eavis posted April 8 on Instagram: "Just heard that we had our highest percentage of ticket balances paid ever! Incredible. Thanks so much everyone. There will be a resale of the (very limited) returned tickets later this month. Info to follow on that."

The general sale tickets sold out in 60 minutes back in November, even with a price increase to £355, up from 2023's price of £335. Many commentators posting back to Eavis were sounding a little cranky on the lineup, but others countered that the festival itself is what it's about.

Organizers have urged fans to go through the Glastonbury Festival special portal here and register first. As stated, any canceled tickets will be available as follows:

6pm (BST) on Thursday, April 18 (Ticket + Coach travel options)

9am (BST) on Sunday, April 21 (General Admission tickets)

qdualipabritawards
Source: James Whatling / MEGA

Dua Lipa will be a headliner at this year's Glastonbury Festival.

As for the Pyramid Stage line-up, Friday, June 28 will see the debut of Dua Lipa as headliner, in addition to LCD Soundsystem and PJ Harvey. On Saturday, June 29, Little Simz returns to the festival stage, followed by Coldplay who will become the first act to headline Glastonbury five times, making their only European festival appearance of 2024. The band are currently nearing the conclusion of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, which began in 2022 and will end Nov. 16 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Source: ℗ © Peermusic Publishing, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music, Inc/Coldplay/YouTube

Coldplay - Biutyful (Official Video)

On Sunday, June 30, multiple Grammy and BRIT winner SZA will make her Glastonbury debut, alongside Burna Boy and Janelle Monáe. And finally, the Sunday teatime legends slot will be filled by five-time Grammy Award winner Shania Twain. This will be her Glastonbury debut. Her last release, Queen of Me topped the U.K. Official Charts at No. 1 in February 2023.

Source: ℗ © Bmg Rights Management (uk) Limited, Stellar Songs Limited, Loon Echo Inc./Shania Twain/YouTube

Shania Twain - Giddy Up! (Official Dance Video)

While the full lineup for Glastonbury has not been finalized, dozens of artists have been announced including Idles, the National, Gossip, James Blake, Fontaines D.C., Orbital and Faithless. More acts are to be added in the coming weeks with the chief charities benefitted including Greenpeace, Oxfam and WaterAid.

