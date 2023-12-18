Lorde Appears to Tease New Album in Cryptic Social Media Post

Lorde appeared to tease a new upcoming album in a cryptic social media post made on the night of Sunday, Dec. 17. "Listening to myself," the musician wrote in the Instagram post featuring two pictures of her wearing a pair of headphones. Fans were thrilled by the update. "Let us listen too stop gatekeeping," one said. "Drop the album Right now or i’m suing," said another. "We wanna listen to you too but u need to drop an album babe," a different commenter said.

One comment from a fan account led Lorde to provide more details. "SHE IS COMING !!! WORLD STOPPED OMFGGGG 🚨🚨🚨🚨 Can't wait queen!!!" the fan account said. "We’re not CLOSE close you guys… i’m just getting so hype n needed to let u know," the singer said in her since-deleted comment which was screenshotted and posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Start ur excitement on a low flame and bring it up to a gentle simmer .. we building stamina for this chapter."

Lorde usually updates fans via her official newsletter instead of social media. Her most recent note in September celebrated the 10th anniversary of the singer's studio debut Pure Heroine. "Ten years goes really fast. One minute you’re wearing a leather collar with a giant crystal hanging off it to a Chanel party, and the next you’re blonde," said the singer, who was just 16 when the LP came out. "A lot of stuff isn’t good after ten years. But I am still totally touched by this sweet record. I have deep respect for the vision of the little one making it."

The album was a commercial powerhouse which made it to the No.1 spot on the Official Music Chart in Lorde's native New Zealand and the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 in the US. The LP included a re-released version of her first big hit "Royals" from 2012. Lorde's sophomore studio effort Melodrama made it to No. 1 in the US after it was released in 2017. Her latest studio album Solar Power came out in August 2021. Shortly thereafter, Lorde released an EP called Te Ao Mārama, which includes five of her songs with lyrics translated into Māori, a language spoken by the indigenous people of New Zealand. The artist has been relatively quiet since then.

Lorde made headlines in November when a fan spotted her riding on the New York City subway. She then posed with him for a selfie. The star made another cryptic Instagram post about her creative mindset in August. It featured pictures of her enjoying a pool in Norway after a concert. "These times are beautiful and they freak me out and there’s so much to tell you," the singer wrote. "No this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there’s a light on inside me .. show it to you soon."