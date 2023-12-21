‘Lost’ Bob Dylan Track Resurfaces on New Waterboys Retrospective

A previously-unreleased Bob Dylan song will be included in 1985, a new Waterboys box-set edition of the band’s bestselling third album, This is the Sea.

The instrumental track, “Meridian West”, came about when Dylan invited the Waterboys to a recording session in Church Studios in north London in 1985, where he was working with former Eurythmics musician Dave Stewart.

Waterboys frontman Mike Scott told Mojo magazine that the track was born out of an extended jam with the legendary singer.

"Bob wasn't working in his usual way, which is, he's got a song, and everybody tries to guess what the chords are,” he explained.

"He was playing instrumentals that he'd written with Dave and the idea was that later he would put lyrics on them. So, we played there for two or three hours and there was one particularly lovely instrumental.”

The band revisited the song the following day with Dylan’s band, experimenting with a slower version, when, said Scott, “Just by good fortune I’d pressed record on my cassette machine.”