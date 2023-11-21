Ludacris to Release New Music in 2024 Following Nearly Decade-Long Hiatus

Ludacris announced that he'll soon be releasing new music for the first time in nearly a decade. The rapper has been focused on acting in recent years, which is why he hasn't put out any proper recordings since his 2015 album Ludaversal.

"Some music projects will be coming out next year," the musician, real name Christopher Brian Bridges, told BET in an interview published on Monday. "I don’t wanna fake, I don’t wanna stutter-step... I don’t know if it’s like an EP or an LP. We’re going to figure it out." Ludacris said the project isn't far along enough for him to speak about what fans can expect from it.

The chart-topping musician has appeared in several Fast & Furious movies and starred in the new Disney holiday film Dashing Through the Snow, which came out on Nov. 17. Ludacris plays a divorced social worker named Eddie Garrick who has a magical experience while spending Christmas Eve with his 8-year-old daughter. He was also recently featured in a 30 second commercial for the insurance company State Farm.

Ludacris' said his extended foray into acting has given him a new perspective on music. "It was just (about) taking a step back and getting hungry again, living some life," he said. "When you put out music, in order for it to be organic and real, you gotta talk about what goes on in your life. So if I had like nine consistent albums, sometimes you gotta take a step back and live some life so that you have a lot more to talk about."