Ludacris to Release New Music in 2024 Following Nearly Decade-Long Hiatus

Ludacris announced that he'll soon be releasing new music for the first time in nearly a decade. The rapper has been focused on acting in recent years, which is why he hasn't put out any proper recordings since his 2015 album Ludaversal.
"Some music projects will be coming out next year," the musician, real name Christopher Brian Bridges, told BET in an interview published on Monday. "I don’t wanna fake, I don’t wanna stutter-step... I don’t know if it’s like an EP or an LP. We’re going to figure it out." Ludacris said the project isn't far along enough for him to speak about what fans can expect from it.
The chart-topping musician has appeared in several Fast & Furious movies and starred in the new Disney holiday film Dashing Through the Snow, which came out on Nov. 17. Ludacris plays a divorced social worker named Eddie Garrick who has a magical experience while spending Christmas Eve with his 8-year-old daughter. He was also recently featured in a 30 second commercial for the insurance company State Farm.
Ludacris' said his extended foray into acting has given him a new perspective on music. "It was just (about) taking a step back and getting hungry again, living some life," he said. "When you put out music, in order for it to be organic and real, you gotta talk about what goes on in your life. So if I had like nine consistent albums, sometimes you gotta take a step back and live some life so that you have a lot more to talk about."
That doesn't mean music hasn't been on the rapper's mind. He's released two freestyle videos on social media over the past year. In one clip from November 2022, Ludacris bragged about his musical prowess and successful entertainment career. In another video from April, he rapped about cannabis in honor of 4/20. "Never get it twisted the man is a freakin rapper first," one Instagram commenter said. "Please give us another album!!" said another.
Ludacris released his debut album Incognegro in 1999 and quickly became a staple in the world of mainstream rap. He had three consecutive albums reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart – 2003's Chicken-n-Beer, 2004's The Red Light District, and 2006's Release Therapy. The musician was also featured on several chart-topping singles including Fergie's "Glamorous," Taio Cruz's "Break Your Heart," and Usher's "Yeah!" In 2009, he helped launch Justin Bieber's career by contributing to the star's breakthrough track "Baby," which received a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.
In May, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At the ceremony, Ludacris was joined by his family, Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel, and fellow LL Cool J, who inspired him to start making music. "It's been two decades and counting of building a brand and a legacy," the star said during his speech, according to CBS News. "I love my current village right now, because it is so strong."