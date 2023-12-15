Julia Garner Joins Madonna on Stage in NYC After Biopic Was Scrapped

Actress Julia Garner appeared on stage with Madonna at the pop star's show in Brooklyn on Dec. 14. The cameo came after a planned biopic about the "Like a Virgin" singer featuring the thespian was scrapped earlier this year. Footage of Garner looking like a spitting image of Madonna was posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Both women were decked out in black when the actress came on stage as a guest judge for the iconic 1990 track "Vogue." The pair held up score cards as several performers danced around them.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress looked like a spitting image of the Queen of Pop when she appeared as a guest judge during the iconic 1990 track 'Vogue.'

"Julia Garner is the surprise vogue judge alongside Madonna tonight at Barclays Center and I wish we could have had the movie with Julia playing her even more now," the poster said. "Uncanny!!! yes she is the right cast," one commenter replied. The concert got glowing reviews despite a technical issue that briefly left Madonna singing without any accompaniment. "Madonna did a set of nearly 30 perfect songs and i can still think of nearly 30 different ones that would’ve also been perfect choices for her show…truly mother," another X user said.

Article continues below advertisement

Julia Garner is the surprise vogue judge alongside Madonna tonight at Barclays Center and I wish we could have had the movie with Julia playing her even more now pic.twitter.com/evMRMmjaJ4 — Mara Webster 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Mara_Webster) December 15, 2023

Another concertgoer reposted an old clip of a speech Madonna made at the Billboard Music Awards after winning the Woman of the Year title in 2016. "People say I’m controversial. But I think the most controversial thing I have ever done is to stick around," Madonna said at the time. "Michael is gone. Tupac is gone. Prince is gone. Whitney is gone. Amy Winehouse is gone. David Bowie is gone. [pause] But I’m still standing." The poster said that "after seeing madonna tonight she was fully within her rights to say this." Universal Pictures put the biopic on indefinite hold in January, Radar Online reported. Scheduling conflicts were reportedly one of the primary issues. "Convincing myself that Madonna brought Julia Garner to the stage to get more funding for the biopic," a different X user said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The appearance came after a Madonna biopic set to star Garner was scrapped earlier this year.

"This project means the world to Madonna," an insider told Radar Online weeks before the cancellation was announced. "Her opinion is that if it's to be a success, then Julia needs to slip into her mindset and live and breathe everything she does." Another source told the outlet that "Julia's got a lot on her plate" and "doesn't want to be run ragged by Madonna, no matter how much she respects her." Madonna faced some criticism after her show on Dec. 13 didn't start until more than three hours after the venue opened its doors.

Article continues below advertisement

The 65-year-old star's 30-year-old boyfriend Josh Popper appeared on stage with her for that night's rendition of "Vogue." The North American leg of Madonna's Celebration Tour had to be postponed after the singer was hospitalized for a bacterial infection in June. The illness landed the musician in the intensive care unit. "Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love," she wrote in an Instagram post the following month. "I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

Source: MEGA The show received rave reviews from many attendees on social media.