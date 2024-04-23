Madonna Hit With New Lawsuit Over Late Concert Starts: 'A Consumer's Worst Nightmare'

Madonna is facing another lawsuit over delayed concert start times. Three ticket holders in Washington D.C. claim the pop star showed a "total disrespect for her fans" by beginning two shows in the city two hours late, according to court documents obtained by Billboard. The complaint about the December shows at the Capital One Arena were filed on Friday, April 19. Concert promoter Live Nation is also named in the suit.

Source: MEGA The pop star is also battling a similar suit in New York filed by the same group of lawyers.

"Forcing consumers to wait hours for her performance in a hot, uncomfortable arena is demonstrative of Madonna's arrogant and total disrespect for her fans," the complaint says. "In essence, Madonna and Live Nation are a consumer's worst nightmare." It also describes Madonna's lateness as "a wanton exercise in false advertising." Madonna was sued by another group of ticket holders earlier this year over her December shows in New York City, which also reportedly started late. The plaintiffs claimed this was a grave issue because they "had to get up early to go to work" the next day. The pop star's attorneys have since argued that this is not the type of "cognizable injury" that could serve as the basis of a lawsuit.

The new complaint was filed by the same lawyers as the New York lawsuit. It seems like they're looking to block that defense strategy. "This complaint is not about unhappy fans who don’t want to stay up late, but instead, reasonable, responsible people who had commitments to babysitters, work, getting their vehicles out of parking lots that closed at 12:00 midnight, and realizing that public transportation would no longer be operating," the suit says. One of the D.C. concerts was scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m., but didn't end up starting until 10:40 p.m. "I am sorry I am late," Madonna allegedly said after taking the stage. "No, I am not sorry, it’s who I am… I’m always late."

Source: MEGA The attorneys argue that Madonna has shown a 'total disrespect for her fans.'

The singer's lawyers have previously argued that it's an industry-wide standard for headliners to begin their sets after the scheduled start time. But attorneys for the plaintiffs don't agree. "Reasonable consumers have seen that concerts featuring Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen, whose tours are also promoted by Live Nation, do start on the time indicated on the ticket and have similar experiences attending Broadway theater, NFL football and Major League baseball games," they argued in the new lawsuit. The D.C. case includes some other allegations about the Madonna concert. The plaintiffs claim that the venue was kept at an "uncomfortably hot" temperature. When fans allegedly chanted for more air conditioning, the pop star is accused of saying: "F--k you! I’m cold!… If you’re hot, take your f--king clothes off!" The lawsuit also claims that Madonna lip-synced parts of the show.

Source: MEGA The concert promoter Live Nation is also named in the new lawsuit.

Representatives for Madonna didn't immediately respond to Q's request for comment. Live Nation may also face an antitrust lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice at some point in the near future. A Wall Street Journal report claimed that attorneys with the agency are preparing to file the suit in the coming weeks.

