Mary J. Blige, Eric B. & Rakim, Oasis, Sinead O'Connor, and Ozzy Osbourne Among This Year's Nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Mary J. Blige Released her debut album, What’s the 411?, on July 28, 1992. Has released a total of 14 studio albums, including the US #1 albums Share My World (1997), Love & Life (2003), The Breakthrough (2005), and Growing Pains (2007). Biggest chart hits include “You Remind Me,” “Real Love,” “Not Gon’ Cry,” “Love Is All We Need / I Can Love You,” “Seven Days,” “Family Affair,” “Be Without You,” “Enough Cryin’,” “Take Me As I Am,” “Just Fine,” “I Am,” “Don’t Mind,” “Think of It,” “U + Me (Love Lesson).” “Good Morning Gorgeous,” and “Still Believe in Love.”

Mariah Carey Released her self-titled, chart-topping debut album in 1990. Has released a total of 15 studio albums, including the US #1 albums Music Box (1993), Daydream (1995), Butterfly (1997), The Emancipation of Mimi (2005), and E=MC² (2008). Biggest chart hits include “Vision of Love,” “Love Takes Time,” “Emotions,” “I’ll Be There” (featuring Trey Lorenz), “Dreamlover,” “Hero,” “Without You,” “Endless Love” (a duet with Luther Vandross), “All I Want for Christmas is You,” “Fantasy,” “One Sweet Day” (with Boyz II Men), “Always Be My Baby,” “Honey,” “My All,” “When You Believe” (a duet with Whitney Houston), “I Still Believe,” “Heartbreaker” (featuring Jay-Z), “Thank God I Found You” (featuring Joe and 98 Degrees), “I Know What You Want”(with Busta Rhymes featuring the Flipmode Squad), “We Belong Together,” “Shake It Off,” “Don’t Forget About Us,” “Touch My Body,” “Bye Bye,” “Obsessed,” “#Beautiful” (featuring Miguel), and “Big Energy (Remix),” credited to Latto & Mariah Carey featuring DJ Khaled. (For the record, every one of those singles went at least platinum, if not multi-platinum.)

Cher Setting aside her work as part of the duo Sonny and Cher for the purposes of this discussion, she released her first solo album, All I Really Want to Do in 1965. Has released a total of 27 studio albums, including the critically acclaimed 3614 Jackson Highway (1969) and the platinum-selling LPs Cher (1987), Heart of Stone (1989), Love Hurts (1991), and Believe (1998). Biggest chart hits include “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down),” “Gypsies, Tramps, and Thieves,” “Half-Breed,” “Dark Lady,” “After All” (with Peter Cetera), “If I Could Turn Back Time,” “Just Like Jesse James,” “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss),” “Love Can Build a Bridge” (with Chrissie Hynde, Neneh Cherry and Eric Clapton), “Believe,” “Strong Enough,” “The Music’s No Good Without You," and "You Haven't Seen the Last of Me."

Dave Matthews Band Founded in 1991. Released debut album – the live concert recording Remember Two Things – in 1993. Has released 10 studios albums to date, including the chart-topping Before These Crowded Streets (1998), Everyday (2001), Busted Stuff (2002), Stand Up (2005), Big Whiskey and the GrooGrux King (2009), Away from the World (2012), and Come Tomorrow (2018). Biggest chart hits include “What Would You Say,” “Too Much,” “So Much to Say,” “Crash Into Me,” “Don’t Drink the Water,” “Stay (Wasting Time),” “Crush,” “I Did It,” “The Space Between,” “Everyday,” “Where Are You Going,” “American Baby,” “Dreamgirl,” “Funny the Way It Is,” “Why I Am,” “You and Me,” “Mercy,” and “Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin).”

Eric B. and Rakim Began their collaboration in the mid-1980s, releasing their debut single, “Eric B. Is President,” in 1986. Released four albums during the course of their collaboration: Paid in Full (1987), Follow the Leader (1988), Let the Rhythm Hit ‘Em (1990), and Don’t Sweat the Technique (1992), with their debut LP going platinum and climbing to #8 on the Billboard R&B Albums chart. Notable hit singles include “I Ain’t No Joke,” “I Know You Got Soul,” “Paid in Full,” “Follow the Leader,” “In the Ghetto,” “Let the Rhythm Hit ‘Em,” “What’s on Your Mind,” “Don’t Sweat the Technique,” “Casualties of War,” and “Juice (Know the Ledge).” The duo also found themselves in the upper reaches of the singles chart with their 1989 Jody Watley collaboration, “Friends.”

Foreigner Founded in 1976. Released self-titled, multiplatinum-selling debut album in 1977. Have released a total of nine studio LPs at this point, including the platinum-selling Double Vision (1978); Head Games (1979); the chart-topping 4 (1981); Agent Provocateur (1984), and Inside Information (1987). Notable hit singles include “Feels Like the First Time,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Double Vision,” “Urgent,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “Jukebox Hero,” “I Want toKnow What Love Is,” “That Was Yesterday,” “Say You Will,” “I Don’t Want to Live Without You,” and “Until the End of Time.”

Peter Frampton Began his career first as a member of The Herd, then joined Humble Pie for a time before launching into a solo career in 1972 with the release of his appropriately-titled Wind of Change LP. Obviously, when it comes to momentous albums in his career, nothing tops Frampton Comes Alive!, the popularity of which in the States was summed up in Wayne’s World 2: “"If you lived in the suburbs you were issued it; it came in the mail with samples of Tide.” Other notable albums include Frampton (1975), I’m in You (1977), Where Should I Be (1979), and Premonition (1986). Among his hit singles are “Show Me the Way,” “Baby I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” “I’m in You,” “I Can’t Stand It No More,” “Breaking All the Rules,” “Lying,” and “Day in the Sun.”

Jane's Addiction Founded in 1985, the band’s key lineup features frontman Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Eric Avery, and drummer Stephen Perkins. After making a significant impact on the alternative / college rock scene with their self-titled live album on Triple X Records, they released their major-label debut, Nothing’s Shocking, which – although it never got any higher on the Billboard 200 than #103 – eventually went platinum on the strength of such alt-rock staples as “Jane Says” (Mountain Song,” and “Had a Dad.” The band has only released a total of three additional studio albums in their career: Ritual de lo Habitual (1990), Strays (2003), and The Great Escape Artist (2011). Key hit singles include “Stop!” and “Been Caught Stealing,” both of which topped Billboard’s Alternative Rock chart, “Classic Girl,” “Ripple” (from the 1991 Grateful Dead tribute album Deadicated, “Just Because” (another Alt-Rock chart-topper), and “Irresistible Force.”

Kool and the Gang Although the band was founded in 1964 by brothers Ronald and Robert “Kool” Bell, Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, Woodrow “Woody” Sparrow, Charles Smith, Robert “Spike” Mickens, George Brown, and Ricky Westfield, they didn’t release their self-titled debut album until 1969. Notable studio albums among the 26 LPs they’ve released to date include Wild and Peaceful (1973), Spirit of the Boogie (1975), Ladies’ Night (1979), which provided the band with their first #1 R&B album, Celebrate! (1980), Something Special (1981), As One (1982), In the Heart (1983), Emergency (1984), Forever (1986), and Still Kool (2007). Key hit singles include “Let the Music Take Your Mind,” “Funky Man,” “Funky Stuff,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Hollywood Swinging,” “Higher Plane,” “Rhyme Tyme People,” “Spirit of the Boogie,” “Caribbean Festival,” “Open Sesame – Part 1,” “Ladies’ Night,” “Too Hot,” “Celebration,” “Take My Heart (You Can Have It If You Want It),” “Get Down on It,” “Big Fun,” “Joanna,” “Tonight,” “Fresh,” “Misled,” “Cherish,” “Victory,” “Stone Love,” and “Raindrops.”

Lenny Kravitz Although he originally started his music career as a member of the California Boys Choir just after entering double digits, it wasn’t until he was in his early twenties that he really started trying to move forward with his music career, something he originally tried to do under the moniker “Romeo Blue,” but by the time he released his 1990 debut album, Let Love Rule, he did so under his own name: Lenny Kravitz. He took off in the UK first, with his second album, 1991’s Mama Said, hitting #8 across the pond, but by the time of his third album, 1993’s Are You Gonna Go My Way, he was topping the charts over there as well as climbing into the top 20 in the US, hitting #12. Other key albums include Lenny (2001), Baptism (2004), It Is Time for a Revolution (2008), his only top 5 album in the US to date, Black and White America (2011), and Raise Vibration (2018). Hit singles include “Let Love Rule,” “Mr. Cab Driver,” “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over,” “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” “Believe,” “Rock and Roll Is Dead,” “Fly Away,” his cover of the Guess Who’s “American Woman,” “Again,” “Where Are We Runnin’?,” “Lady,” “I’ll Be Waiting,” “The Chamber,” and “Low.”

Oasis Founded in 1991 by brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, Paul “Guigsy” McGuigan, and Tony McCarroll, the band released their debut single, “Supersonic,” in April 1994. Their debut album, the chart-topping, multiplatinum-selling Definitely Maybe, arrived a few months later, in August 1994. Every studio album they’ve released since then has also topped the charts and gone multiplatinum, a list which includes (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (1995), which as of this writing has gone platinum 17 times over in the UK; Be Here Now (1997), Standing on the Shoulder of Giants (2000), Heathen Chemistry (2002), Don’t Believe the Truth (2005), and Dig Out Your Soul (2008). Hit singles include “Live Forever,” “Cigarettes & Alcohol,” “Whatever,” “Some Might Say,” “Roll With It,” “Wonderwall,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” “D’You Know What I Mean?,” “Stand by Me,” “Go Let It Out,” “Who Feels Love?,” “Sunday Morning Call,” “The Hindu Times,” “Stop Crying Your Heart Out,” “Little By Little / She Is Love,” “Songbird,” “Lyla,” “The Importance of Being Idle,” “Let There Be Love,” and “The Shock of the Lightning.”

Sinead O'Connor Although she made a number of ripples in the music industry before ever releasing anything under her own name, including working with the band Ton Ton Macoute and doing songs with In Tua Nua (“Take My Hand”) and the Edge (“Heroine”), she released her debut album, The Lion and the Cobra, in 1987. It was, however, her second album, 1990’s multiplatinum-selling, chart-topping I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, that made her a superstar. Other notable albums include the unexpected jazz-standards cover album follow-up, Am I Not Your Girl? (1994), Universal Mother (1994), Faith and Courage (2000), Throw Down Your Arms (2005), and I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss (2014). Key hit singles include “Troy,” “Mandinka,” “I Want Your (Hands on Me)” (with MC Lyte), “Jump in the River,” “Nothing Compares 2 U,” “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” “My Special Child,” “Success Has Made a Failure of Our Home,” “You Made Me the Thief of Your Heart” (with Gavin Friday), “Fire on Babylon,” “This Is to Mother You,” “This is a Rebel Song,” “The Wolf is Getting Married,” and “Take Me to Church.” She also featured on a few additional hit songs as a featured artist, including “Visions of You” with Jah Wobble, a duet on a cover of the Pogues’ song “Haunted” with Shane MacGowan, “Va, Pensiero” with Zucchero, “Special Cases” with Massive Attack, and “Illegal Attacks” with Ian Brown. And lest we forget, she was also part of the Band Aid 30 version of “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” in 2014.

Ozzy Osbourne Already a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of Black Sabbath, Osbourne’s solo career kicked off in 1980 with the release of his debut solo album Blizzard of Ozz, featuring the iconic single “Crazy Train.” Other notable LPs include Diary of a Madman (1981), Bark at the Moon (1983), The Ultimate Sin (1986), No More Tears (1991), Ozzmosis (1995), Down to Earth (2001), Black Rain (2007), Ordinary Man (2020), which – like Down to Earth before it – went to #1 in Sweden, and Patient Number 9, which topped the Canadian album chart. Additional hit singles of note include “Mr. Crowley,” “Bark at the Moon,” “Shot in the Dark,” “No More Tears,” “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” “Perry Mason,” “Dreamer,” “I Don’t Wanna Stop,” and “Let Me Hear You Scream.” Osbourne also topped the UK Singles chart in 2003 via a cover of the Black Sabbath ballad “Changes,” done with his daughter, Kelly.

Sade Born in British Nigeria in 1959, Helen Folasade Adu adopted the second half of her middle name as her stage name and began her career as a backup singer with the band Pride, eventually breaking away from the group – along with the band’s guitarist/saxophonist, Stuart Matthewman – to form a band which was also called Sade. Their debut album, Diamond Life, was released in July 1984 in the UK and February 1985 in the US. They have released six studio albums to date, with all of them – Diamond Life, the US and UK chart-topping Promise (1985), Stronger Than Pride (1988), Love Deluxe (1992), Lovers Rock (2000), and Soldier of Love (2010) – going platinum in the US. Notable hit singles include “Your Love Is King,” “Smooth Operator,” “The Sweetest Taboo,” “Never as Good as the First Time,” “Paradise,” “Nothing Can Come Between Us,” “No Ordinary Love,” “By Your Side,” and “Soldier of Love.”

A Tribe Called Quest Founded in 1985 by Q-Tip, Pfife Dawg, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, and Jarobi White. Released their debut album, People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm, in 1990. Other key LPs included the platinum-selling The Low End Theory (1991); Midnight Marauders, (1993); and Beats, Rhymes and Life (1996), which – in addition to going platinum – also became the group’s first album to top the Billboard 200; and 2016’s We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service, which also proved to be a chart-topper. Notable hit singles include “I Left My Wallet in El Segundo,” “Bonita Applebum,” “Can I Kick It?,” “Check the Rhime,” “Scenario” (featuring Leaders of the New School), “Award Tour (featuring Trugoy the Dove), “Electric Relaxation,” “Oh My God” (featuring Busta Rhymes), “1nce Again” (featuring Tammy Lucas), “Stressed Out” (featuring Faith Evans), and “Find a Way.” The group also participated in two collaborations that also led to significant chart placings: “Buddy,” a De La Soul single which also featured Jungle Brothers, Monie Love and Queen Latifah,” and “Rumble in the Jungle,” a Fugees single which also featured Busta Rhymes and John Forte.

