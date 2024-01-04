Mary Timony Debuts New Single and Music Video, 'The Guest'

Mary Timony, the guitarist and singer-songwriter behind bands like Helium, Ex Hex, and supergroup Wild Flag, has released a new music video from her upcoming solo album, Untame the Tiger. Following first single “Dominoes,” which was released late last year, the video for “The Guest” comes courtesy of director Brett Vapnek, whose collaborations with Timony date all the way back to the 1995 video for Helium’s “Honeycomb.” Watch the video below:

Untame the Tiger, due out on Feb. 23 from Merge Records, is Timony’s first solo album in more than 15 years, following the Mary Timony Band’s Shapes We Make. Since then, the ever-prolific, Washington DC-based musician has been busy recording and touring as the frontperson of Ex Hex, the bassist for Hammered Hulls, and as part of Wild Flag, the now defunct supergroup which featured Sleater-Kinney vets Carrie Brownstein and Janet Weiss, as well as the Minders' Rebecca Cole. Rolling Stone recently named her one of the greatest guitarists of all time in an updated list published last fall.

The album was composed during a two year period in which Timony was serving as the caregiver for her parents.

“I started realizing that I gotta control the things that I can,” Timony said of the album’s gestation in a press release. “Because I was making impossible decisions on behalf of my parents, creative choices now seemed more manageable. Since I had to confront the reality of loss, I realized what was important to me about being alive, and I became less scared. The record became my anchor in a time when I was losing so much around me. It felt like all I had—a guide that helped me through, and gave me hope.”