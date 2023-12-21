Massive Attack, Young Fathers and Fontaines D.C. Announce Gaza Benefit EP

Massive Attack, Young Fathers and Fontaines D.C. have announced plans for a benefit vinyl EP to aid relief efforts in the Gaza Strip. Titled Ceasefire, the EP is available for pre-order, with all proceeds going to the nonprofit Doctors Without Borders. Available both on vinyl and as a digital download, the EP features artwork designed by Massive Attack principal Robert “3D” Del Naja, which is also available via signed prints. The EP features music from all three acts, and is scheduled to release on March 1, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Young Fathers performing earlier this year.

Announcing the EP, Del Naja said in a statement: “The hourly scenes of horror in Gaza, with hospitals and schools bombed to dust and innocent civilians, journalists, and doctors killed in unspeakable numbers has been made so much worse by more than ten weeks of abject political failure. We’re in awe of the Doctors Without Borders medics who place their lives on the line to help innocent civilians in Gaza. The Ceasefire EP is a tribute to them, and their incredible ongoing work in truly indescribable circumstances. We stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine.” An estimated 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since hostilities with Israel began following the Oct. 7 attacks, in which Hamas militants killed more than 1,200 Israelis.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Fontaines D.C. perform in Glasgow in 2022.

Massive Attack recently announced its first live performance in five years, scheduled for next August in the group’s home city of Bristol. Del Naja pledged that the concert will have the smallest carbon footprint of any event of its size, with battery and solar power to run lighting and other stage equipment, electric shuttles from railway stations to the venue, and priority given to ticketbuyers from nearly areas in order to reduce travel to and from the concert. The show will be Massive Attack’s first performance since the death of longtime guitarist Angelo Bruschini earlier this year. Winners of the Mercury Prize in 2014, Young Fathers are currently on tour with Depeche Mode in North America. Irish group Fontaines D.C. recently topped the Irish album chart for the first time in 2022 with third album, Skinty Fia.