Megan Thee Stallion Added to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' Performances

Megan Thee Stallion has been added to the lineup for Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, the long-running year-end countdown show which will air on Dec. 31 on ABC. The rapper will perform from New York, with previously announced performers beaming in from Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Puerto Rico and South Korea, among other locations. Also added to the lineup on Dec. 21: emergent country-rock act (and Best New Artist Grammy nominee) Jelly Roll, South African singer Tyla, and singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter.

Source: MEGA South African singer Tyla (left) and country-rock act Jelly Roll have also been added to the broadcast.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora, the special’s previously announced performers include Green Day, Renee Rapp, Janelle Monáe, Post Malone, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Ludacris. K-Pop act NewJeans will perform from South Korea, while Ivy Queen will be simulcast from a performance in Puerto Rico, making this year’s show unusually international. The 2023 countdown will mark the 52nd edition of the broadcast, with Seacrest hosting for the 19th time since taking over emcee duties from Dick Clark.

Source: MEGA Megan Thee Stallion will perform from Times Square in New York City,

Megan Thee Stallion’s set list is yet unannounced, though producer Dick Clark Productions announced that Jelly Roll will perform a medley with singer-songwriter Jessie Murph; Tyla will perform “Water” and “Truth or Dare” off her upcoming debut album; and Carpenter will tackle singles “Nonsense” and “Feather.” Previously announced performances include Ellie Goulding, scheduled to sing "Miracle" and "Midnight Dreams.” Green Day will play a multi-song set of "American Idiot," "Basket Case," "Holiday" and "Welcome to Paradise,” as well as the live debut of new song “Dilemma." Janelle Monáe will sing two tracks off her 2023 release The Age of Pleasure, "Champagne S**t" and “Haute.” Post Malone will perform "Chemical" from Las Vegas, while NewJeans will contribute "Super Shy" and "ETA" from Korea.

Source: MEGA Sabrina Carpenter is scheduled to tackle singles 'Nonsense' and 'Feather.'

Ludacris will perform his 2003 hit "Stand Up"; Nile Rodgers & Chic are set to tackle "Le Freak," "Everybody Dance," "Good Times" and their Daft Punk collaboration "Get Lucky"; Renee Rapp will play "Talk Too Much" and join Coco Jones for "Tummy Hurts." Jared Leto's Thirty Seconds to Mars is also scheduled to perform songs "The Kill," "Stuck" and "Seasons."