Michael Hutchence Returns With 2 New Songs, Thanks to the Efforts of Producer Danny Saber - Listen to 'One Way' Now

It’s been more than 25 years since the music world lost Michael Hutchence, but his absence over the intervening decades has – if anything – only served to cement the legacy of the late INXS frontman, with his songs still serving as mainstays of radio both terrestrial and satellite. Now, thanks to the efforts of producer Danny Saber, there are about to be two new tracks added to that legacy, with the first of the pair – “One Way” – now available for your listening enjoyment.

Source: Dale Cherry/Mirrorpix/Newscom/The Mega Agency Michael Hutchence lead singer of INXS, pictured in concert - X Factor World Tour - at Wembley Arena, London, 30th November 1990

The Hutchence / Saber relationship began back in 1995, not long after the release of Saber's former band Black Grape’s debut LP, It’s Great When You’re Straight...Yeah. “Michael was a huge fan of my record and wanted to find the right sound for a solo record, a sound that would galvanize all the success he had with INXS and allow him to establish himself as a solo artist and spread his creative wings outside the confines of being the frontman of one of the most successful bands in the world,” said Saber in the press release announcing the arrival of “One Way.” “Over the next two years, we became very close collaborators, and the period we worked together was one of the best times of my life,” Saber continued. “I had just broken through with a No. 1 record and having Michael as a ‘big brother’ to help me navigate this was so important to me." The Hutchence solo record - appropriately entitled Michael Hutchence - wasn't finished in the singer's lifetime, unfortunately, but it was released posthumously in 1999, climbing to No. 3 in Australia. That, however, seemed like it might well be the end of any new Hutchence material.

Thankfully, in 2006, a locker full of unreleased demos and song ideas was found in London, which is what set this long-gestating project into motion. "I set about reviewing the recordings to find out if there was enough of a quality for some sort of release,” said Saber. "I have been working towards bringing this music to the public for over 20 years. ’One Way’ is the culmination of nearly two decades of work. One of the fundamental reasons for releasing this music is to allow the fans to hear Michael’s voice on something new and fresh, offering a glimpse into what might have been, and, in turn, reawakening millions of people who may have simply forgotten about him.” “One Way” will be released on a new 10” picture disc single with B-side “Save My Life” on May 15 via Boss Sonics, and – no surprise here – it’s already available for pre-order. Until you can hold a copy in your hot little hands, however, you can check out “One Way” right now and enjoy what can only be described as a classic Hutchence vocal performance, one that sounds like it could’ve been taken straight out of the Max Q sessions of the late ‘80s.

