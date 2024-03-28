Mick Jagger Inspired by Maroon 5 Cover to Demonstrate Moves on Instagram, Immediately Called Out by Son for Doing So

As someone who's understood what audiences want to see since he started his career as a performer in the early 1960s, it's somewhat surprising that it's taken this long for Mick Jagger to finally take to social media and deliver a video of himself performing some of his signature moves to the Maroon 5 song, "Moves Like Jagger." Indeed, it's somehow even more surprising that when he finally decided to do so, he did it not to the Maroon 5 version of the tune but, in fact, to a cover version played by a band at Basil's Bar, located on the Caribbean island of Mustique. Nonetheless, the important bit is that he did indeed perform said moves in an Instagram post, and within minutes of the post, his son Lucas called him out, asking... "Dadda WHO PUT U UP TO THis"

Article continues below advertisement

It's hard to say why it took Jagger so long to properly embrace the song and its message online, but having said that, it's not as if he's never acknowledged its existence before this. In fact, it's effectively the only thing anyone wanted to ask the Rolling Stones frontman upon the song's initial release, and if he had any hesitation about tackling the topic, he managed to keep it under wraps. "It's very flattering, isn't it?" he told the BBC in 2011. "Hilarious. They asked me to come and play with them...but I don’t think it’s going to happen." "It's very catchy," he told The Sun in 2012. "It's funny. Only thing is, it puts pressure on me when I go out dancing! I wish I had written it. But wouldn't that be weird? It's not really like a Maroon 5 song, so they're probably as surprised by the success of it as I am." Later in 2012, he popped up on The Late Show with David Letterman to deliver the top 10 list "Top 10 Things I, Mick Jagger, Have Learned After 50 Years In Rock N’ Roll," during which he referenced the song in one of the entries. Which one? Well, there's no point in having us spoil it when you can just watch the clip below...

Article continues below advertisement

As for what our man Mick has going on at the moment... Well, as you may recall, he and his mates in the Rolling Stones are on the cusp on embarking on a US tour to support their latest studio album, Hackney Diamonds, with their jaunt kicking off on April 28 in Houston. You can check out the full list of tour dates below: Sunday, April 28, 2024 NRG Stadium, Houston​, Texas Thursday, May 2, 2024 Jazz Fest, New Orleans​ Tuesday, May 7, 2024 State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona​ Saturday, May 11, 2024 Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas​, Nevada Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Lumen Field, Seattle​, WA Thursday, May 23, 2024 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey​ Thursday, May 30, 2024 Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts​​ Monday, June 3, 2024 Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida​ Friday, June 7, 2024 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta​, Georgia Tuesday, June 11, 2024 Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania​ Saturday, June 15, 2024 Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio​ Thursday, June 20, 2024 Empower Field at Mile High, Denver​, Colorado Thursday, June 27, 2024 Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois​ Friday, July 5, 2024 BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia​ Wednesday, July 10, 2024 SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles​, California Wednesday, July 17, 2024 Levi’s® Stadium, Santa Clara, California​

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Rolling Stones will be heading out on tour starting next month.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Powered by RedCircle