Mick Jones of Foreigner: The Songs He Wrote for Other People + Other People Covering His Songs

He was born Michael Leslie Jones, but music fans have come to know him as Mick Jones...and that's the Mick Jones who used to be in Spooky Tooth before co-founding Foreigner, mind you, not the Mick Jones who was in the Clash and then went on to start Big Audio Dynamite. (One can easily envision a scenario where both Mick Joneses at various points in their careers have had a moment a la the character of Michael Bolton in Office Space.)

Even before his days in Spooky Tooth, however, this particular Mr. Jones was already making a name for himself, first as guitarist for the British instrumental band Nero and the Gladiators, then as a songwriter and session musician in France, writing tunes for Johnny Hallyday, Françoise Hardy, and Sylvie Vartan, among others. Indeed, Jones stayed in France until the early '70s, when he returned to the UK to join forces with Gary Wright in a band called Wonderwheel, which eventually led to Wright reforming his former band, Spooky Tooth, this time with Jones in tow. When the members went their separate ways in late 1974, it set Jones on the path that would lead him to found Foreigner, and the rest is history.