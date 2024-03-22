Milwaukee Summerfest 2024 Lineup: Motley Crue, Kane Brown, Lil Uzi Vert Among the 600 Artists Set to Perform

Summerfest 2024 has announced the dates and lineup for its 56th annual event in Milwaukee, Wisc. Headliners across the nine-day festival include Kane Brown, Motley Crue , Tyler Childers, Keith Urban , AJR, Maroon 5 and Lil Uzi Vert. Additional multi-genre acts across the board: Three Dog Night, Gin Blossoms, Jesus Jones, Brenda K. Starr, Sleater-Kinney , REO Speedwagon, the Dandy Warhols, Mt. Joy, Living Colour, BoDeans, the Wallflowers, Wang Chung and the Box Tops.

Dubbed "the world's largest music festival," the diversity of the bill and the Lake Michigan shore setting have been among the key features of this annual get-together.

The 56th edition of the festival will have more than 600 bands and musicians spread across the twelve permanent stages located on the grounds of Milwaukee's Henry Maier Festival Park. Tickets are available here. Several tiers are for sale, starting at $28 for one day General Admission. However, you'll need to purchase special tickets for admission to the musical events in the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, BMO Pavillion and several big-name events.

Summerfest also offers like many festivals, smaller venues for local musicians, a SportsZone, and a community park where performances from magicians, dance groups, jugglers, puppets and more can be enjoyed throughout the day.