Milwaukee Summerfest 2024 Lineup: Motley Crue, Kane Brown, Lil Uzi Vert Among the 600 Artists Set to Perform

Summerfest 2024 has announced the dates and lineup for its 56th annual event in Milwaukee, Wisc. Headliners across the nine-day festival include Kane Brown, Motley Crue, Tyler Childers, Keith Urban, AJR, Maroon 5 and Lil Uzi Vert. Additional multi-genre acts across the board: Three Dog Night, Gin Blossoms, Jesus Jones, Brenda K. Starr, Sleater-Kinney, REO Speedwagon, the Dandy Warhols, Mt. Joy, Living Colour, BoDeans, the Wallflowers, Wang Chung and the Box Tops.
Dubbed "the world's largest music festival," the diversity of the bill and the Lake Michigan shore setting have been among the key features of this annual get-together.
The 56th edition of the festival will have more than 600 bands and musicians spread across the twelve permanent stages located on the grounds of Milwaukee's Henry Maier Festival Park. Tickets are available here. Several tiers are for sale, starting at $28 for one day General Admission. However, you'll need to purchase special tickets for admission to the musical events in the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, BMO Pavillion and several big-name events.
Summerfest also offers like many festivals, smaller venues for local musicians, a SportsZone, and a community park where performances from magicians, dance groups, jugglers, puppets and more can be enjoyed throughout the day.
The inaugural Summerfest was held in 1968 at 35 locations throughout the city and included an air show, film festival and a pageant. In 1970, the entire festival moved to its current site near the lakefront and has been a music fixture ever since (minus 2020, when it was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic). While the festival has ridden good vibes for most of it's history, there have been some exceptions. A near riot occurred in 1970 due to the late-arriving Sly & The Family Stone. In 1973, the performances of Humble Pie and Jo Jo Gunne also caused a mass fracas, resulting in a bonfire and 300 arrests.
Comedy acts have also been a presence at the festival, beginning with Bob Hope as the main headliner in 1969. Infamously, the late George Carlin performed his "Seven Words You Can't Say On Television" routine at Summerfest in 1972, and was promptly arrested for violating obscenity laws.
Last year's lineup featured Eric Church, Elle King, James Taylor, the Dave Matthews Band and Imagine Dragons.