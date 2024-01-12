Mogwai’s ‘If the Stars Had a Sound’ Trailer has Arrived – Watch it Here

The first trailer for the much-anticipated Mogwai documentary If the Stars Had a Sound has been released – and all the signs are that the film will pack the same emotional punch as the band’s music. Click to watch it below.

Against a montage of images depicting urban Scotland alongside live footage of the Glaswegian post-rockers, a voiceover (which guitarist/vocalist Stuart Braithwaite has attributed to bestselling Scottish novelist Ian Rankin) appears to set the premise of Mogwai as a kind of aural expression of Scottish identity itself.

“Scotland’s always punched above its weight creatively, whether you’re talking about music, writing or art,” the voiceover explains. “Scotland is a country of binaries. You see them everywhere: if you go to Glasgow it’s Celtic or Rangers, West End or East End, then it’s Glasgow or Edinburgh… Jekyll and Hyde, Cain and Abel. Then you’ve got the Scots who are very reticent, quiet and shy, and you’ve got the Scots when they’ve got a drink in them, just wild revelers.

“And all these things are contained in the culture that comes out of that country. And you see it in the art, and you see it in the storytelling, and you see it in the music. I think Mogwai are the best example of that. That dual nature, the warring sides of human nature. The light and the dark are always there, clashing, bouncing off each other in Mogwai’s music.”