Morgan Wallen Arrested After He Allegedly Threw Chair From Sixth Story of Nashville Bar

Country star Morgan Wallen has been arrested after he allegedly threw a chair from the sixth floor of a bar in Nashville. The furniture reportedly landed within three feet of several police officers, who promptly arrested the musician. The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 7 at the Chiefs Bar in downtown Nashville, RadarOnline.com reported.Wallen was promptly arrested and booked around 12:30 a.m. the following morning. He was released from custody at 3:30 a.m. The musician is facing three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct. His bail was reportedly $15,250.

Source: MEGA The country star's attorney said he's 'cooperating fully with authorities.'

Wallen's attorney Worrick Robinson said the star is cooperating with police. "At 10:53 PM Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct," the attorney said in a statement obtained by The New York Post. "He is cooperating fully with authorities." Photos of the arrest, including Wallen's mugshot and a picture of him shouting in the back of a police cruiser, have since been posted to Instagram. "I was there. He looked before he threw it," one commenter said. "Not saying it was right but he definitely made sure he wasn’t going to hit anyone. Tough seeing all his buddies at the (CMT Awards) when they pimp him every year." Wallen was nominated for one trophy this year, the Male Video of the Year award, but lost to Jelly Roll.

The arrest also came just days after the singer's ex Katie "KT" Smith got married to Luke Scornavacco. The couple shared the news of the Wednesday, April 3 wedding in an Instagram post the following day. They eloped and tied the knot just five days after they first got engaged. Wallen is expected in court on Friday, May 3. This is not the first time he's gotten in trouble with the law.

Source: MEGA The arrest also came just days after the singer's ex Katie 'KT' Smith got married to Luke Scornavacco.

The country star was arrested for intoxication and disorderly conduct after a night out in Nashville in May 2020. Wallen later apologized for the incident: "Hey y’all just wanted to clear the air," he said. "I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. "We didn’t mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected," he added. "Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class." Wallen also faced backlash when he used the N-word in February 2021. The musician then issued another apology. "I’m embarrassed and sorry," he said. "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back." The singer added that "there are no excuses to use this type of language, ever," and promised to "do better."

Source: MEGA Wallen has released three studio albums since 2018. Two of the records have topped the Billboard 200.

Wallen has released three studio albums since he broke onto the scene in 2018 with his full-length debut If I Know Me. His two follow-ups Dangerous: The Double Album from 2021 and One Thing at a Time from last year both made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

