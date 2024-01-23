'My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?)' Partners With Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation

Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation is partnering with the Broadway debut of My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) through activations within New York City's Lyceum Theat and online during the run of the show. The production is coming off successful runs in London's West End and a sell-out smash at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The production stars Rob Madge (Oliver!, Les Misérables) with songs by Pippa Cleary, in the autobiographical tale that Theatre Weekly summarized as "a show that follows the journey of a family as they explore their son's love for all things Disney, theatre, and their identity as a Queer human." The one-person musical showcases the support and love from their family as Madge embarks on an ambitious one-person, Disney-themed revue in their childhood home.

With the Born This Way Foundation, as Playbill has described, "A special focus of the partnership will be supporting the Be There Certificate, a free, self-paced, interactive online mental health course that teaches young people how to support someone struggling with their mental health. The partnership will also support Channel Kindness, Born This Way Foundation's digital platform that invites young people and youth advocates to put compassion into action through community engagement and storytelling. "Born This Way Foundation is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2012 by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, to support youth mental health and work with young people to build a kinder and braver world. From its inception, the Foundation has been youth-led and youth-focused with the goal of meeting and supporting young people where they are."

From Playbill: "Directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, Just For One Day), the work premiered at London's Turbine Theatre in 2021 before becoming a sell-out at the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. West End bows followed in 2022 and 2023, winning the 2022 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End show in 2022 and earning a 2023 Olivier nomination. A cast recording was released in 2022." Preview performances begin Feb. 27 with opening night slated for March 12 at the Lyceum Theatre. Tickets are available from Telecharge.