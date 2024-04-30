Mystery Song Previously Known as 'Everyone Knows That' Finally Identified, Discovered in a Decidedly NSFW Location

Everybody loves a mystery, particularly when it's a good one, but at a certain point even the best of mysteries can become a source of frustration if you can't solve it. That's where things were headed with the unidentified song dubbed "Everyone Knows That," which - as detailed in the 2019 Rolling Stone article "The Unsolved Case of the Most Mysterious Song on the Internet" - was ostensibly taped while being played on the radio at some point in the mid-1980s and has been the subject of online speculation since 2007, when the sister of the person who taped it got fed up with not knowing the song's title or the artist who performed it.

Since then, this less-than-stellar recording of this so-called "Lostwave" song has made the internet rounds more times than anyone would ever waste time counting, and the end result has always been the same: no one was able to identify it. Yet the more devout - some would say obsessive - searchers refused to give up their quest to find out the identify of the artist.

At long last, the answer has been discovered: the song is called "Ulterior Motives," it was recorded by Christopher Saint Booth and Philip Adrian Booth, and it was found in - of all places - an adult film from 1986 called Angels of Passion.