Nas Celebrates 'Illmatic' 30th Anniversary by Announcing Collaborative Album With DJ Premier

The rapper is also heading out on an 'Illmatic' 30th anniversary tour across the UK and Europe.

Source: Mass Appeal

The longtime collaborators have shared the new single "Define My Name."

Nas was just 20 years old when he released his debut, Illmatic, one of the greatest rap albums of all time, on April 19, 1994. That means that today is officially the 30th anniversary of its release. And to celebrate the milestone, Nas has reunited with DJ Premier, who produced several tracks on "Illmatic," for a new song called "Define My Name."

"At 20, I said I'd better quit by 30 / Then by 30, I thought by 40 rapping is corny / How wrong was I?" Nas raps on the track over a classic boom-bap beat from DJ Premier. "Never would have thought at 50, new songs by Nas would be hard and live."

Listen to "Define My Name" below.

The longtime collaborators have been promising to make a full-length collaborative album together for ages now.

"We talked about doing an album together, and some of the listeners want to rush the s--t — I wanna rush it, too — but I just want to pull pieces from all kinds of different people for this next puzzle because a lot of people think s--t got easy, that I quit," Nas told the now-defunct Scratch Magazine in 2006.

After decades of anticipation, the duo's long-awaited joint album is finally set to arrive later this year.

"I got the rhymes, you got the beats / Thirty years later, we back in the streets, we back in the lab / It's time, it's album time, yeah," Nas declares in the "Define My Name" outro. "Premier album still gon' happen!" Preem adds.

The Preem link-up isn't the only way that Nas is celebrating Illmatic's big birthday.

The rapper has also announced an Illmatic 30th anniversary tour with dates across the UK and Europe, which will kick off in Finland in October and conclude with a show at London's Royal Albert Hall in November.

Check out those tour dates below, along with some previously announced dates and festival appearances in the US, UK, and Europe.

illmatic
Source: Columbia Records

May 4 Las Vegas, NV — Lovers & Friends

June 1 Philadelphia, PA — Roots Picnic

June 30 Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 12 London, Ontario — Harris Park

July 19 Albany, NY — Palace Theatre

July 21 Vienna, VA — Filene Center at Wolf Trap

August 10 Nidau, Switzerland — Strandbad Biel

August 12 Locorotondo, Italy — Masseria Ferragnano

August 16 Biddinghuizen, Netherlands — Lowlands Festival

August 17 London, England — Victoria Park

October 22 Helsinki, Finland — House of Culture

October 24 Stockholm, Sweden — B-K

October 25 Copenhagen, Denmark — Kb Hallen

October 27 Cologne, Germany — Palladium

October 30 Milan, Italy — Fabrique

October 31 Zurich, Switzerland — Halle 622

November 2 Vienna, Austria — Gasometer

November 3 Berlin, Germany — Uber Eats Music Hall

November 5 Amsterdam, Netherlands — AFAS Live

November 7 Paris, France — Le Zenith

November 8 Offenbach, Germany — Stadthalle Offenbach

November 10 Manchester, UK — Victoria Warehouse

November 11 Edinburgh, UK — Usher Hall

November 14 Wolverhampton, UK — Civic Hall

November 15 London, UK — Royal Albert Hall

