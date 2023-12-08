New Music Friday: Neil Young, Nicki Minaj, the Killers

Neil Young, Before & After Anyone who feels like they need to complain about Neil Young releasing yet another album is definitely not the man’s target audience, nor do they have a leg to stand on, given the consistent quality of Young’s work over the years. As it happens, this 13-track collection of newly-recorded performances takes tracks from throughout his back catalog, stretching from Buffalo Springfield’s 1966 debut album (“Burned”) all the way through to an inclusion from 2021’s Barn (“Don’t Forget Love”), with a previously-unreleased track (“If You Got Love”) through in for good measure. As Young said in the press release, you’ll want to listen to the record from start to finish. “The feeling is captured, not in pieces, but as a whole piece — designed to be listened to that way. This music presentation defies shuffling, digital organization, separation. Only for listening. That says it all.” -- Will Harris

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2 After considerable delays (the album's first single, "Super Freaky Girl," was released more than a year ago), Minaj has finally delivered her first album in five years, a sequel to her multiplatinum 2010 debut, Pink Friday. As one might expect, considering both the album's long gestation period and Minaj's general m.o., the album is a fully maximalist undertaking, with guest spots from Drake, Lil Wayne and Future, and samples from everyone from Blondie and Cyndi Lauper to Junior Senior and Billie Eilish. -- Andrew Barker

The Killers, Rebel Diamonds Depending on your radio station of choice, you may be surprised that the Killers have more songs than just “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me,” but for those who’ve been listening, the band has actually accumulated a solid collection of singles since the release of their debut album, Hot Fuss, in 2004. In addition to those tunes, the album also includes a new track, “Spirit,” which closes out the proceedings. Given that the aforementioned “Mr. Brightside” actually came out in 2003, a 20-track best-of collection seems like the perfect way to celebrate 20 years of music. -- W.H.

Mott the Hoople, All the Young Dudes: 50th Anniversary Edition If Mott the Hoople had never delivered unto us anything but the Bowie-penned title track to this album, they’d still be talked about today, but as it happens, this is one of the greatest glam albums in existence and a top-shelf rock LP, period. As such, fans will go nuts over this new limited-edition box set, which includes a 2-LP gatefold sleeve – one with the remastered album, one with rare mixes and sessions tracks – as well as the same on CD, plus a 12” single with the rare ‘Unlocked Cars’ version of “All the Young Dudes” b/w “One of the Boys.” In addition, there’s a 72-page hardback book with liner notes by Campbell Devine, two posters, three art prints, a ‘Sea Divers’ fan club card, and an individually numbered certificate. It’s all the Mott you can handle...as long as you’re able to get it before it sells out! -- W.H.