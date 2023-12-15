New Music Friday: Reissues from the Black Crowes and Roseanne Cash, and a Star-Studded Willie Nelson Celebration Highlight the Week's Releases

Originally released in 1992, this was the Crowes’ sophomore effort, and although it couldn’t compare to the insane sales of their debut, it nonetheless premiered at the top of the Billboard 200 and had a record-setting four singles top the Album Rock chart: “Remedy,” “Thorn in My Pride,” “Sting Me,” and “Hotel Illness.” This newly remastered version of the album is available in 4LP, 3CD, 2 CD, and 1LP formats, with the box set version including B-sides, rarities, and 14 previously-unreleased recordings, including the band’s oft-bootleged performance from the famed Southern Tracks Studio floor in Atlanta, GA, on January 4, 1992.

The Black Crowes , The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion

One of the most acclaimed records in Cash’s catalog, this album’s masters have the luxury of being back in the ownership of the woman who recorded them in the first place. As such, she has reissued The Wheel on her own label – the newly-minted Rumblestrip Records – and she’s done so by adding a second LP containing her 1993 Austin City Limits appearance as well as her appearance on the Columbia Records Radio Hour. FYI, signed copies of the limited-edition exclusive swirl-vinyl edition of the album are available through Rosanne’s official online store .

By this point, virtually everyone knows that Carole King is a legend in the field of singer-songwriters, what with her 1971 album Tapestry being held up as the gold standard, but if you want to get a better feel for the path she strode to get to that point in her career, this set provides considerable insight. The 2-CD set contains 57 tracks, including 31 unreleased songs, but you’ll recognize a ton of the titles immediately, as they include such iconic tunes as “Look Who’s Talkin’,” “Crying in the Rain,” “Take Good Care of My Baby,” and many, many more.

Various Artists, Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90

Recorded on April 29 and 30 at the Hollywood Bowl, this tribute to Willie Nelson really serves to underline just how many people Willie has influenced over the course of his lengthy career as a singer and songwriter. This record of the concerts will be released digitally as well as in a 2CD + Blu-ray set and a 2LP vinyl set, with the Blu-ray set containing three hours of video performances, three video bonus performances, and 39 audio tracks. While we don’t normally include full track listings in our New Releases posts, this 2-CD set is definitely a case where it seems worth doing, if only to appreciate the star power in this lineup:

Disc 1

1. Whiskey River – Billy Strings

2. Yesterday’s Wine – Charley Crockett

3. Seven Spanish Angels – Allison Russell & Norah Jones

4. Remember Me (When The Candle Lights Are Gleaming) – Edie Brickell & Charlie Sexton

5. Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other – Orville Peck

6. Me And Paul – Dwight Yoakam

7. Die When I’m High (Halfway To Heaven) – Particle Kid & Daniel Lanois

8. Georgia On A Fast Train – Margo Price & Waylon Payne

9. It Ain’t Over Yet- Rodney Crowell, Emmylou Harris, Waylon Payne, Mickey Raphael

10. Hello Walls – Lyle Lovett

11. Hands On The Wheel – Beck

12. Midnight Rider – Warren Haynes

13. Loving Her Was Easier (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again) – Rosanne Cash & Kris Kristofferson

14. Funny How Time Slips Away – Dave Matthews

15. Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground – Lukas Nelson

16. City Of New Orleans – Nathaniel Rateliff

17. Stardust – Willie Nelson & Booker T. Jones

18. Will You Remember Mine – Willie Nelson & Lily Meola

19. Something You Get Through – Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon

Disc 2

1. California Sober – Willie Nelson & Billy Strings

2. Still Is Still Moving To Me – Ziggy Marley

3. Down Yonder – Norah Jones

4. Pick Up The Tempo – The Avett Brothers

5. Pretty Paper – The Lumineers

6. Time Of The Preacher – Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps

7. Night Life – Leon Bridges & Gary Clark Jr.

8. Texas Flood – Gary Clark Jr.

9. Opportunity To Cry – Tom Jones

10. Blue Eyes Crying In the Rain – Bobby Weir

11. Willie Got Me Stoned – Jack Johnson

12. Georgia On My Mind – Jamey Johnson, Warren Haynes, Booker T. Jones

13. Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys – Miranda Lambert

14. Always On My Mind – Chris Stapleton

15. Are There Any More Real Cowboys? – Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Stephen Stills

16. Far Away Places – Willie Nelson & Sheryl Crow

17. Pancho & Lefty – Willie Nelson & George Strait

18. Roll Me Up And Smoke Me When I Die – Willie Nelson & Snoop Dogg

19. We Had It All – Willie Nelson & Keith Richards

20. On The Road Again & Happy Birthday – All Sing