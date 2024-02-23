New Music Roundup: MGMT, Manatees, and Sugaray Rayford

MGMT, “Loss of Life”

Ever since two Wesleyan college buddies managed to notch three out-of-nowhere hits on their debut album, only to then seemingly intentionally alienate most of their new audience on the follow-up, it’s been hard to tell exactly how seriously to take MGMT. And one gets the impression that’s exactly how they like it. On their fifth album, Ben Goldwasser and Andrew VanWyngarden manage to synthesize their gifts for undeniable hooks and their instincts toward what-me-worry nonchalance, with assistance from the likes of Nels Cline, Sean Lennon, Britta Phillips, and Christine and the Queens on album standout “Dancing in Babylon.” — Andrew Barker

The Manatees, "Different State of Mind"

Much-touted indie rockers the Manatees’ new EP is a quirkily infectious blend of traditional indie guitars and dance-oriented rhythms that barrels along most agreeably, with a healthy dose of synth wonkiness and enough big choruses to ensure the five songs contained stick in your head for a good while afterwards. File under ones-to-watch. — Dominic Utton

Sugaray Rayford, “Run For Cover”

The bluesey soul of Rayford comes on full steam with this powerhouse single, all in the name of a wake-up call for the planet we call Mother Earth. Rayford’s larger-than-life personality and funky soul swings along at a steady clip, giving voice to a worthy cause all the way down the line. — Amy Hughes

Martin Sturtzer, "Spaceport"

Sturtzer is a producer and live performer of ambient, dub techno and dark ambient music from Wuppertal, Germany. His latest seven-track release Spaceport features an hour of synthesizer sequences, analog noises and cosmic echoes. His live at-home concerts are outstanding, and give new meaning to the term "improvisation." His music is available for purchase through his Bandcamp site, and his YouTube videos, featuring his feline companion Neptun, are always entertaining. — A.H.