Watch Here First: Kate Yeager's New Video for 'Fat'

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Kate Yeager has released a short film version of her viral hit "Fat" - scroll down to watch it below. In the uncompromising video, Yeager reveals an unvarnished introspective persona, someone wise beyond her years. The track deals with issues around body image and self-identity, and is described by the singer as “for all of us that have experienced rejection. Our stories may have different details, but that core feeling, that sh*t hits the same.” The 25-year-old's stories of longing and hidden truth have gained her a huge social media following including 33,000+ followers on TikTok, with "Fat" accruing 15+ million views on Instagram with its gutsy, plaintive and by turn all-too-relatable memories of body-shaming. Now her devastating delivery is given new life with a storyline-driven narrative for the song.

"Imagine watching your trauma being filmed in front of you for 14 hours," she has said. "That's what making this music video was like. It was a lot and powerful and delicate, but ultimately, it felt like giving younger me a big hug. I hope that's what it does for people who watch this video who have been made to feel badly about who they are. Our stories are different, but that hurt is the same, and this song and this video… this is for us."

Yeager's real-life struggles to overcome body image have been applauded by her social media audience as well as several high-profile artists including Jane Weidlin, Carnie Wilson and Kristin Chenoweth. Yet, the digital trolls continued to hide behind their keyboards, questioning her motives when Yeager debuted an acoustic video version, seated poolside playing guitar and wearing a bikini. This isn't new territory for Yeager in defending who she is and the voice she chooses to present - or in confronting the trolls. Born in New York and raised in Nashville, she is being touted as a successor to luminaries such as Tracy Chapman or HAIM. But it's not the comparisons that should compel a listen - it's the intimacy of the lyrics that have claimed so many relatable backstories. You don't know her, but you now know yourself.

